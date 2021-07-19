Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Accused Of Having Footballer Boyfriend Back Home

Lucinda Strafford has been accused of having footballer boyfriend waiting for her back home as she cracks on with boys in the Love Island villa...

Lucinda Strafford is capturing all the boys' attention in the Love Island villa...but has she captured one heart on the outside in particular?

It's speculated that the popular blonde bombshell is still linked to ex-boyfriend, Aaron Connolly.

Lucinda, 21, dated the Premier League football player, also 21, for roughly two years with the pair reportedly calling it quits in March.

However, now rumours are whirring that the Brighton babe might not be done with the Irish footballer...

The clothing boutique owner has been turning heads left, right and centre since she strutted into the Majorcan villa hand-in-hand with fellow bombshell, Millie Court.

As she's been cracking on with the Islanders, it's rumoured that ex-Aaron is waiting for her on the outside.

According to this tabloid, the Brighton & Hove Albion player still calls Lucinda his girlfriend – he's apparently even dogsitting her bulldog while she makes a splash on our television screens this summer!

An insider told the publication: "Lucinda and Aaron reconciled before she went on Love Island. It was meant to be a big secret because there are strict rules about it.

“No one wants to watch a dating show where the stars are really pining for lovers back home."

The insider continued: "Aaron was only too happy looking after Lucinda’s dog. It makes him feel like they are still the couple they are."

Despite the claims, a source close to the show insisted that Lucinda is, in fact, single.

The 21-year-old Tik Tok star first coupled up with northern hunk, Brad McClelland, before they had to make the difficult decision to send one of the pair home after being voted as least compatible by the public.

Following Brad's shock dumping, Lucinda began "getting to know" Aaron Francis before new boy, Danny Bibby, swept in and chose the Brighton beauty at the next recoupling!

We wonder if Premier League player Aaron has been keeping up to date with Lucinda's villa antics...

