Love Island’s Brad McClelland Admits He Should Have ‘Said A Bit More’ To Lucinda Strafford Before Leaving The Villa

Brad McClelland finally talks about how he feels for Lucinda Strafford. Picture: ITV

Brad McClelland got real about his feelings for Lucinda Strafford as she cracked on with a new boy after his shock dumping...

Brad McClelland has broken his silence on Lucinda Strafford after his shock dumping in episode 15 of Love Island.

The northern hunk, 25, got candid about his feelings towards the blonde bombshell, 21, on Sunday's episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

Brad confessed that he "wished he said a bit more" to his former villa partner before his exit from the show...

Brad McClelland has broken his silence on Lucinda Strafford cracking on. Picture: ITV

The labourer left the hit dating show in favour of Lucinda staying and continuing her Love Island journey after they were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

Since his shock dumping the Brighton babe has been cracking on and getting to know Aaron Francis as well as new boy Danny Bibby.

On Sunday's show, host Laura Whitmore asked: 'She didn't leave with you when she could have.

"You were such a gent but wasn't a bit of you thinking, 'come with me?'."

In response, Brad said: 'I didn't really think too much into it."

He went on to reveal: "The next day, I wish I had said a bit more but you just didn't get the time."

In a bonus video featured on the Love Island YouTube page, Brad got real about his feelings for Lucinda.

Brad McClelland spoke to Laura Whitmore about his relationship with Lucinda. Picture: ITV

When speaking on his favourite villa moment, the 25-year-old gushed: "It was probably that day that 'Cinda walked in for me because my journey was kinda waiting to be started and then the moment she walked in, it did."

He also confessed that the three Islanders he will mist most were Lucinda, Liam Reardon and Jake Cornish.

However, in an Instagram 'Q & A', Brad hinted that he won't way for the 21-year-old Tik Tok star to leave the villa...

A fan asked the reality star "Do you regret coupling up with Lucinda", to which he responded: “What do you's think? You think I should wait for ‘Cind?”

Love Island stans are getting mixed signals from Brad, will he still be holding a flame for Lucinda when she gets out? Only time will tell...

