Love Island Fans Are Convinced Bombshells Abigail Rawlings And AJ Bunker Are Twins

Love Island viewers are confused as Abigail Rawlings and AJ Bunker are branded twins. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about new bombshell Abigail Rawlings and contestant AJ Bunker.

Love Island is set to welcome three new bombshell arrivals tonight in the form of Abigail Rawlings, Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank.

The villa will also see a brutal double dumping after six Islanders were left at risk of leaving the villa; AJ Bunker, Danny Bibby, Chloe Burrows, Lucinda Strafford, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares.

Tuesday night's episode was drama-filled from the outcome of the public vote to the sneak-peek at the new bombshells and fans have been taking to social media after spotting something seriously confusing about newbie Abigail.

People are convinced she’s AJ’s twin, and now we can’t un-see it!

Abigail Rawlings is the new Love Island bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Twitter was full of the best reactions, as fans shared a pretty unanimous opinion about the 27-year-old new singleton, with many saying she and AJ, 28, are identical.

“Producers desperate for Aj to stay she’s coming back in as Abigail #LoveIsland,” joked one fan.

“Aj and the new bombshell Abigail just look so alike #LoveIsland,” wrote another.

“Abigail is literally just aj,” wrote a third fan, while another shared, “Also, Abigail is just AJ with tattoos? Who is in charge of casting?”

Love Island viewers are convinced Abigail Rawlings and AJ Bunker are twins. Picture: ITV2

Aj and the new bombshell Abigail just look so alike #LoveIsland — idk (@niyat43796259) July 20, 2021

abigail is literally just aj https://t.co/REEmKzUve2 — naza ✧ (@HAONPOINT) July 20, 2021

Producers desperate for Aj to stay she’s coming back in as Abigail 👯‍♀️#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bFIeO90L1c — lyllo976 (@lyndseylloyd6) July 20, 2021

Tattoo artist Abigail is heading to the villa from Bournemouth, and she’s ready to turn some heads as she revealed she’s ready to “steal Toby from Chloe at the first chance I have”.

She also has her eye on Teddy and Aaron Francis, so fans are keen to see how the next episode goes down!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

