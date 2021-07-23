Team Hugo Vs Team Toby – Who The Islanders Are Siding With As Re-Coupling Splits The Villa

23 July 2021, 11:05 | Updated: 23 July 2021, 14:07

Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as Hugo puts Toby on blast
Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as Hugo puts Toby on blast. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Major drama unravelled on last night's Love Island episode as Hugo gave a bold speech in retaliation of Toby's treatment of Chloe...

The villa hit boiling point in Thursday’s episode of Love Island as Hugo Hammond sends the contestants reeling after a gutsy speech.

Hugo wasted no time during the last re-coupling as he targeted Toby Aromolaran with an impassioned monologue in defence of his treatment of Chloe Burrows

Abigail Rawlings Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island With Dark Hair And No Tattoos

The Islanders were visibly shocked from the sudden outburst from the PE teacher and the villa is split down in the middle – who is team Hugo and who is team Toby?

Hugo Hammond makes his thoughts known at most recent re-coupling
Hugo Hammond makes his thoughts known at most recent re-coupling. Picture: ITV

This week saw the arrival of three new bombshells set to shake up the villa… and we think it's fair to say they did just that.

Abigail Rawlings wasted no time cracking on to Aaron, much to Chloe’s dismay, the drama has been unravelling all week.

In a shocking twist, Toby decided to recouple with new girl Abigail, a decision that did not sit kindly with Hugo.

Toby Aromolaran re-coupled with bombshell, Abigail Rawlingsail
Toby Aromolaran re-coupled with bombshell, Abigail Rawlingsail. Picture: ITV
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Capital FM

Chloe and the newest blonde bombshell, Georgia Townend, were left standing at the firepit as Hugo had to choose a partner – and he took his moment to put toby on blast!

The unlucky-in-love Islander did not hold back, Hugo stood up and said: "If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past twenty-four hours."

To which Chloe sassily replied from across the fire pit: "You can say that again."

Faye Winter did not seem impressed
Faye Winter did not seem impressed. Picture: ITV

As the contestants look on in aghast, he continued with guns blazing: "I firmly believe that a lot of this 'test stuff' is complete bulls**t."

The reactions from the contestants were a mixed bag, with Faye Winter looking very ticked off whereas Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford seemed visibly tickled – the villa was clearly divided.

Fans believe Hugo holds a candle for Chloe as he seemed to use the opportunity to grow closer to the marketing executive. “You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you.

“And who knows what could happen. Stranger things have happened.”

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis found the awkwardness hilarious
Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis found the awkwardness hilarious. Picture: ITV

Who's Team Hugo?

The newly loved up pair, Aaron and Lucinda, were laughing hysterically as the beefy speech unravelled – the Brighton babe is BFF's with Chloe and a member of the 'naughty trio'...so she's most likely a fan of Hugo's antics.

And of course, Chloe is a big Hugo fan! She beamed as Hugo told it like he saw it and stood up for her, the Bicester beauty waved her arms in approval and exclaimed: “Preach!”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon couldn't hide their surprise
Millie Court and Liam Reardon couldn't hide their surprise. Picture: ITV

Who's Team Toby?

As the newly confident Hugo revealed his coupling decision, Faye mouthed under her breath “what the f***”. Is she team Toby or does she not like the way her new villa pal, Georgia, was disrespected?

One of the most promising couples, Liam Reardon and Millie Court, had astonished looks plastered across their faces – do they sympathise with the 21-year-old water engineer?

Only time will tell... Friday's episode is set to be electric!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Latest Love Island News

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants
Love Island: Hugo's re-coupling with Chloe stunned the villa

Hugo’s Speech: From Faye To Lucinda, What Each Love Islander Really Said After His Shocking Re-Coupling
The Love Island contestants are allowed to get beauty treatments

Do The Love Island Contestants Get Beauty Treatments? Why Their Hair And Nails Are Always On Point
Abigail Rawlings' throwback photos show her looking super different before Love Island

Abigail Rawlings Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island With Dark Hair And No Tattoos
Love Island's Toby and Chloe are set to clash after he gets close to Abigail

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby In Tense Fight As He Gets Close To Bombshell Abigail

Hot On Capital

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021

Camila Cabello 2021 Album Updates, New Music & All The Details
Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Transgender Woman
Fans are celebrating 11 years of 1D

How One Direction Fans Are Celebrating 11 Years Of The Iconic Group

Music

Anne-Marie & Little Mix's collaboration is everything

Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far
Lil Nas X releases colourful new music video with Jack Harlow

WATCH: Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Escape Prison In ‘Industry Baby’ Music Video

More Movies & TV News

Love is Blind: After the Altar is coming out 28 July

Love Is Blind Reunion: Netflix Release Date And What To Expect
Gossip Girl's Savannah Smith reveals Monet's sexuality online

Gossip Girl’s Savannah Smith Confirms Character Monet Is A Lesbian
Addison Rae stars in She's All That remake He's All That

He’s All That Starring Addison Rae: All The Updates On The Movie Remake
Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the official trailer for Dune

Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the official trailer for Dune

Videos

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in Dune

Dune Starring Zendaya New Trailer, Release Date, Cast & Plot