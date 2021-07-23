Team Hugo Vs Team Toby – Who The Islanders Are Siding With As Re-Coupling Splits The Villa

Tensions rise in the Love Island villa as Hugo puts Toby on blast. Picture: ITV

Major drama unravelled on last night's Love Island episode as Hugo gave a bold speech in retaliation of Toby's treatment of Chloe...

The villa hit boiling point in Thursday’s episode of Love Island as Hugo Hammond sends the contestants reeling after a gutsy speech.

Hugo wasted no time during the last re-coupling as he targeted Toby Aromolaran with an impassioned monologue in defence of his treatment of Chloe Burrows…

The Islanders were visibly shocked from the sudden outburst from the PE teacher and the villa is split down in the middle – who is team Hugo and who is team Toby?

Hugo Hammond makes his thoughts known at most recent re-coupling. Picture: ITV

This week saw the arrival of three new bombshells set to shake up the villa… and we think it's fair to say they did just that.

Abigail Rawlings wasted no time cracking on to Aaron, much to Chloe’s dismay, the drama has been unravelling all week.

In a shocking twist, Toby decided to recouple with new girl Abigail, a decision that did not sit kindly with Hugo.

Toby Aromolaran re-coupled with bombshell, Abigail Rawlingsail. Picture: ITV

Chloe and the newest blonde bombshell, Georgia Townend, were left standing at the firepit as Hugo had to choose a partner – and he took his moment to put toby on blast!

The unlucky-in-love Islander did not hold back, Hugo stood up and said: "If I’m completely honest, she doesn’t deserve to be treated how she has been this past twenty-four hours."

To which Chloe sassily replied from across the fire pit: "You can say that again."

Faye Winter did not seem impressed. Picture: ITV

As the contestants look on in aghast, he continued with guns blazing: "I firmly believe that a lot of this 'test stuff' is complete bulls**t."

The reactions from the contestants were a mixed bag, with Faye Winter looking very ticked off whereas Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford seemed visibly tickled – the villa was clearly divided.

Fans believe Hugo holds a candle for Chloe as he seemed to use the opportunity to grow closer to the marketing executive. “You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you.

“And who knows what could happen. Stranger things have happened.”

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis found the awkwardness hilarious. Picture: ITV

Who's Team Hugo?

The newly loved up pair, Aaron and Lucinda, were laughing hysterically as the beefy speech unravelled – the Brighton babe is BFF's with Chloe and a member of the 'naughty trio'...so she's most likely a fan of Hugo's antics.

And of course, Chloe is a big Hugo fan! She beamed as Hugo told it like he saw it and stood up for her, the Bicester beauty waved her arms in approval and exclaimed: “Preach!”

Millie Court and Liam Reardon couldn't hide their surprise. Picture: ITV

Who's Team Toby?

As the newly confident Hugo revealed his coupling decision, Faye mouthed under her breath “what the f***”. Is she team Toby or does she not like the way her new villa pal, Georgia, was disrespected?

One of the most promising couples, Liam Reardon and Millie Court, had astonished looks plastered across their faces – do they sympathise with the 21-year-old water engineer?

Only time will tell... Friday's episode is set to be electric!

