Do The Love Island Contestants Get Beauty Treatments? Fans Notice The Girls Have Fresh Acrylic Nails

The Love Island contestants are allowed to get beauty treatments. Picture: ITV2

The Love Island contestants appear to have had a spot of pampering while in the villa.

Despite the recent dramas going on inside the Love Island villa, the cast have seemingly had time to get their hair and nails done.

Previous contestants have spoken out about how they’ve been allowed to leave the villa in the past, and this year things have clearly been no different after the cast including Molly-Mae Hague, Maura Higgins, and Amber Gill were spotted with fresh acrylics.

Viewers also spotted Curtis Pritchard had a haircut, and many were quick to compliment the professional dancer on his new look.

Curtis had a haircut and I'm here for it tbh.. I'm surprised at myself #LoveIsland — SLouiseH (@SLouiseH1) July 9, 2019

I reli wanna know if the girls in Love Island get their nails done in there cause alot of them r wearing acrylics.... NEED TO KNOW — Lydia Blakley (@LydiaBlakley) July 11, 2019

do the girls in love island get their acrylics done every week orrr — katie (@katiealenaevans) July 9, 2019

“I only just wanna know how the girls suddenly have a fresh set of acrylics halfway through the series? Is someone a nail tech?” One fan asked on Twitter as another said: “Anyone notice that molly-Mae now has her nails done again, Tuesday night she had a few of them missing? It am I seeing things.”

Meanwhile, another person wrote: “Okay but who does the girls nails in the villa? #LoveIsland give us answers please?” As a fourth said: “Sorry but where is the love island villa nail bar????? I'm not sure if anyone has noticed but the girls have a new set every week.”

A spokesperson for Love Island has previously confirmed the islanders get hair and beauty treatments while in the villa, but it’s “very irregular” and usually ahead of a big event such as the final.

2016 islander Kady McDermott has previously spoken out about beauty treatments in the villa, after noticing the girls appeared to be getting their nails done more frequently in the 2017 series.

She told OK! online: “We got our nails done once, in six weeks! It was awful. They’re definitely getting it done more this year.

“I reckon they’re getting their nails done every two weeks, they always look so fresh. I think the budget has gone up!”

If that was two years ago, it’s highly likely the girls in the current series are being treated to more frequent manicures.

Former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay also recently revealed the cast are allowed a day off of filming every Saturday, so the girls could have had their manicures on one of these days.

