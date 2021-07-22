Love Island’s Chloe And Toby In Tense Fight As He Gets Close To Bombshell Abigail

Love Island's Toby and Chloe are set to clash after he gets close to Abigail. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran’s romance is on the rocks following the arrival of bombshell Abigail Rawlings.

Love Island’s new bombshell Abigail Rawlings has made her mark on the Islanders already, leaving Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran in a tense situation.

Following Abigail’s entrance alongside newbies Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank, the contestant was adamant to pull Toby for a chat, giving away pretty much straight away that she was interested in getting to know him.

Their conversation left Chloe in tears during Wednesday night’s episode as she told the girls that she felt “mugged off” by the semi-pro footballer.

It seems their brief chat to resolve things didn’t work wonders for their relationship either, as Chloe and Toby are set to clash with each other again on Thursday night.

Love Island's bombshell Abigail Rawlings has caused a stir in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Newbie and tattoo artist Abigail is ready to shake things up as she pulls Toby for another chat tonight, where the pair of them discuss his current coupled-up situation with Chloe.

Toby tells Abigail: “I’m with Chloe, but I would get to know someone else as well. I would never shut that down.”

When asked if he’s set on staying in a couple with Chloe, Toby adds: “I would never say I’m set, unless we had that exclusive label. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet.”

Later on, Toby and Chloe go for a chat to hash things out, before things get explosive between the pair, as Chloe tells him: “It should have been shut down if you were that interested me and that’s obviously not what happened.

“You’re linking arms in front of me. The annoying flirting. That’s disrespectful. Do you see any of the other boys doing that? It’s laughable now Toby.”

Chloe and Toby are set to clash on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Toby and Abigail get to know each other. Picture: ITV2

Toby responds, saying: “It’s not like I’ve kissed a girl, do you know what I mean? If you want it to go long term you’re going to have to get tested.”

Their chat then becomes more heated as Chloe says: “It’s not a test for me, it’s for you and you failed. If it was me I would have shut it down. Where my head was at that’s obviously not where your head was at. You should have told me earlier you were interested like that.”

Things become even tenser as there's set to be a re-coupling and the girl who isn’t chosen will immediately be dumped from the Island…

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

