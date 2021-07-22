Love Island Fans Spot Editing Blunder As Kaz Kamwi Appears From Nowhere

Love Island viewers noticed an editing blunder on Wednesday night’s show as Kaz Kamwi appeared mid-scene.

Eagle-eyed Love Island fans were rewinding the show on Wednesday night after they noticed Kaz Kamwi appeared from nowhere.

During a conversation between Hugo Hammond, Aaron Francis and Liam Reardon on the day beds, Kaz appeared mid-scene.

Who Is Tyler Cruickshank? 7 Facts About The Love Island Bombshell You Need To Know

The lads had been lounging on the beds having a conversation, and as they decided to get up from the beds and go elsewhere, Kaz was shown sat between Aaron and Liam.

Kaz Kamwi's appearance mid-scene had fans rewinding
Kaz Kamwi's appearance mid-scene had fans rewinding. Picture: ITV2
Hugo Hammond, Liam Reardon and Aaron Francis were chatting on the day beds
Hugo Hammond, Liam Reardon and Aaron Francis were chatting on the day beds. Picture: ITV2
Kaz Kamwi appeared from nowhere
Kaz Kamwi appeared from nowhere. Picture: ITV2

As the boys got up it looked like Kaz had been there for the entire time, but moments before she was nowhere to be seen.

“Where did Kaz appear from lmao,” one person tweeted.

“Where tf did Kaz come from,” commented another.

“Where the hell did Kaz come from,” quizzed a third.

Love Island was an eventful episode on Wednesday night
Love Island was an eventful episode on Wednesday night. Picture: ITV2
Three new bombshells joined Love Island
Three new bombshells joined Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Wednesday night’s show was an eventful one as three new bombshells joined the villa; Tyler Cruickshank, Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings.

Tyler immediately caught Kaz’s eye and in a clip from Thursday night’s episode they’re seen kissing on the terrace.

However, Abigail’s attraction to Toby Aromolaran caused tension between him and partner Chloe Burrows.

The pair came to blows, leaving Chloe in tears after he had a chat to get to know Abigail.

