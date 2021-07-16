Love Island Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About Liam Reardon

16 July 2021, 11:09

Liam Reardon is a bricklayer from South Wales
Liam Reardon is a bricklayer from South Wales. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has been in the villa for a couple of weeks, but fan are just noticing one feature about him.

Welsh hunk Liam Reardon is coupled up with Millie Court in Love Island and on Thursday night’s episode fans noticed he finally started to relax and show a bit more of his personality.

As he poked fun at Lucinda Strafford for saying one of her trademark lines, “really!?” viewers called it “the most personality” they’d seen from the bricklayer.

Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford’s Lavish Brighton Home

“He’s kinda funny,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Liam did a hilarious Lucinda impression on Love Island
Liam did a hilarious Lucinda impression on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“Absolutely crying at Liam mimicking Lucinda’s voice like that,” added another.

“Me suddenly liking Liam because he made one funny joke,” tweeted someone else.

Liam had been telling Lucinda that Aaron Francis fancies her and her shocked reaction left him saying: “Really? Yes, go for it.”

Aaron cracked on with the fashion boutique owner one day after her partner Brad McClelland left the villa.

Aaron Francis is getting to know Lucinda Strafford
Aaron Francis is getting to know Lucinda Strafford. Picture: ITV2

Lucinda was left in tears over Brad’s exit, telling him she “really liked him.”

However, she didn’t follow her heart as they’d only been coupled up for a week.

