Love Island Viewers Are All Saying The Same Thing About Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon is a bricklayer from South Wales. Picture: ITV2

Love Island’s Liam Reardon has been in the villa for a couple of weeks, but fan are just noticing one feature about him.

Welsh hunk Liam Reardon is coupled up with Millie Court in Love Island and on Thursday night’s episode fans noticed he finally started to relax and show a bit more of his personality.

As he poked fun at Lucinda Strafford for saying one of her trademark lines, “really!?” viewers called it “the most personality” they’d seen from the bricklayer.

“He’s kinda funny,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Liam did a hilarious Lucinda impression on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“Absolutely crying at Liam mimicking Lucinda’s voice like that,” added another.

“Me suddenly liking Liam because he made one funny joke,” tweeted someone else.

first shred of personality from liam and he’s kinda funny-#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JzrbHCQ7Cx — lu (@madwomqn) July 15, 2021

Absolutely crying at Liam mimicking Lucinda’s voice like that 🤣 #LOVEISLAND pic.twitter.com/cXU5wyYTqI — Lucy Madge (@Lucy_Madge) July 15, 2021

LIAM PLEASE THE WAY HE MOCKED HER #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/W4txrd4H6a — G A B B Y (@Gabby401669601) July 15, 2021

Liam had been telling Lucinda that Aaron Francis fancies her and her shocked reaction left him saying: “Really? Yes, go for it.”

Aaron cracked on with the fashion boutique owner one day after her partner Brad McClelland left the villa.

Aaron Francis is getting to know Lucinda Strafford. Picture: ITV2

Lucinda was left in tears over Brad’s exit, telling him she “really liked him.”

However, she didn’t follow her heart as they’d only been coupled up for a week.

