Abigail Rawlings Looks Unrecognisable Before Love Island With Dark Hair And No Tattoos

22 July 2021, 17:02

Abigail Rawlings' throwback photos show her looking super different before Love Island
Abigail Rawlings' throwback photos show her looking super different before Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Abigail Rawlings looked completely different in pictures from years before she headed into Love Island.

Love Island’s Abigail Rawlings is one of the bombshells turning heads in the villa after she arrived with Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank.

She’s got her eyes set on Toby Aromolaran, which has caused some friction between him and Chloe Burrows.

Love Island’s Chloe And Toby In Tense Fight As He Gets Close To Bombshell Abigail

Tattoo artist Abigail strutted into the villa on Wednesday night showing off her impressive ink collection.

However, snaps of the 27-year-old have now been unearthed from before she joined the villa in Majorca, and she looks completely different!

Love Island have gained a new bombshell - Abigail Rawlings
Love Island have gained a new bombshell - Abigail Rawlings. Picture: ITV2
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca
Win a holiday for 4 to Majorca. Picture: Global

Abigail, who is tattoo-free in some the snaps, looks unrecognisable.

Meanwhile, other photos showed the Islander with dark hair, which is a big change from the blonder locks she currently has.

Other snaps found show Abigail with pink, shorter hair, and we’re convinced she can pull off any hairstyle!

Abigail Rawlings looks completely different before she joined Love Island
Abigail Rawlings looks completely different before she joined Love Island. Picture: @abigaillouisetattoo/Instagram
Abigail Rawlings even experimented with pink hair before Love Island
Abigail Rawlings even experimented with pink hair before Love Island. Picture: @abigaillouisetattoo/Instagram

The villa is set to face another re-coupling tonight, in which the boys choose who they want to couple up with.

The girl not picked will be dumped from the villa immediately and fans are keen to see who will be taken into a new couple!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

