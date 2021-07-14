Did Brad Leave Love Island? Fans Think They’ve Worked Out Who Left

Love Island: Brad and Lucinda must decide between them who leaves. Picture: ITV2

Brad McClelland and partner Lucinda Strafford were forced to choose between them who should leave Love Island, after they were voted the least compatible couple in the villa.

Love Island took yet another dramatic turn on Tuesday night, as Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford were told they received the least votes when the public had to vote for the most compatible couples.

As a result, Brad and Lucinda must decide between them who should leave the villa.

Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran and Hugo Hammond and Sharon Gaffka were among the couples to receive the fewest votes, but Lucinda and Brad must now go their separate ways.

Brad and Lucinda were voted least compatible couple by Love Island viewers. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Lucinda Strafford only arrived in the villa a week ago. Picture: ITV2

Over on Twitter, viewers think they’ve worked out who left the villa.

Fans reckon Brad will try and stay but ultimately it’ll be him who leaves, given that he’s had a longer stint on the show.

One viewer predicted: “Ik y’all happy Brad is going and Lucinda will stay but just so you know she doesn’t like any of those men in there and even the new ones who come in. She will fake it bc she wants to stay in the show [sic].”

A second wrote: “To be fair Brad has had his chances with a few girls since the beginning, if he likes Lucinda that much surely he should be the one to leave and she should stay to see if she meets anyone else, or only has interest in him.”

Love Island: Brad and Lucinda went on a date hours before being told one of them must leave. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Brad has been in the villa since the beginning. Picture: ITV2

“Brad will offer to go thinking Lucinda will come with him. She'll stay behind and find someone new and tell them that poor old Brad was dryyyy,” claimed a third.

However, a number of fans would like to see Brad stay “because he will keep jumping ship which makes good TV.”

Another predicted Brad will leave and new addition Teddy Soares will turn his attention to Lucinda.

#LoveIsland predictions:

Brad coupled up with Lucinda after saying she was the only girl in the villa to blow him away – the same lines he used on Rachel Finni when she arrived on the show.

On Tuesday night’s episode they were treated to a date away from their fellow contestants, where they spoke about how far they live from each other in the real world – Brad lives in Northumberland while Lucinda lives in Brighton.

