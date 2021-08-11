On Air Now
11 August 2021, 12:52
Brett Staniland has entered the Love Island villa and is ready to turn heads - here are five things you need to know about the new bombshell.
Love Island’s Brett Staniland is the latest bombshell to enter the villa after Priya Gopaldas made her entrance alongside Aaron Simpson earlier this week.
The new contestant already his eyes on a few of the girls and is sure to get some heads turning after his surprise entrance on Tuesday night.
Get to know the new bombshell who’s already got his eye on Millie Court, despite her being exclusive with Liam Reardon.
Here are five things you need to know about Brett…
Brett has a pretty impressive career for a 27-year-old as he works as a model and is also a PhD student!
The 27-year-old studies exercise and health and has even spent the last two years in Madrid for research towards his degree.
Brett is, in fact, an identical twin - he has a brother named Scott.
Scott also happens to be the person running Brett’s Instagram account while he’s in the villa!
The Love Island bombshell revealed he and his brother both previously have played semi-pro football before being scouted as models.
He explained: “We [him and his brother] played together all the way through. We played some non-league football and semi-professionally for some teams.
"I started my PhD and then we were scouted to work in the fashion industry."
Brett revealed he already has his eyes set on Millie, but is also interested in getting to know Kaz Kamwi and Mary Bedford.
"They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at," he said.
Not one to be camera shy, Ben has a seriously impressive Instagram full of pictures from his various modelling shoots.
Many of the snaps include photos with his model twin, Scott, too!
