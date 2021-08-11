Meet Love Island's Brett Staniland: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell

5 things you need to know about Love Island's Brett Staniland. Picture: @twinbrett/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Brett Staniland has entered the Love Island villa and is ready to turn heads - here are five things you need to know about the new bombshell.

Love Island’s Brett Staniland is the latest bombshell to enter the villa after Priya Gopaldas made her entrance alongside Aaron Simpson earlier this week.

The new contestant already his eyes on a few of the girls and is sure to get some heads turning after his surprise entrance on Tuesday night.

Love Island’s Shannon Singh Confirms She’s Back With Ex Weeks After Villa Exit

Get to know the new bombshell who’s already got his eye on Millie Court, despite her being exclusive with Liam Reardon.

Here are five things you need to know about Brett…

Love Island's Brett Staniland is the newest bombshell in the villa. Picture: ITV2

Brett Staniland has an impressive job

Brett has a pretty impressive career for a 27-year-old as he works as a model and is also a PhD student!

The 27-year-old studies exercise and health and has even spent the last two years in Madrid for research towards his degree.

Brett Staniland has an identical twin brother

Brett is, in fact, an identical twin - he has a brother named Scott.

Scott also happens to be the person running Brett’s Instagram account while he’s in the villa!

Brett Staniland is set to turn heads as Love Island's latest bombshell. Picture: ITV2

Brett Staniland used to play football

The Love Island bombshell revealed he and his brother both previously have played semi-pro football before being scouted as models.

He explained: “We [him and his brother] played together all the way through. We played some non-league football and semi-professionally for some teams.

"I started my PhD and then we were scouted to work in the fashion industry."

Who Brett Staniland wants to couple up with on Love Island

Brett revealed he already has his eyes set on Millie, but is also interested in getting to know Kaz Kamwi and Mary Bedford.

"They all seem like really lovely people. I’d go and ask the question for sure. I want to know where their heads are at," he said.

Brett Staniland is interested in getting to know Millie Court. Picture: ITV2

Brett Staniland’s Instagram is full of modelling photos

Not one to be camera shy, Ben has a seriously impressive Instagram full of pictures from his various modelling shoots.

Many of the snaps include photos with his model twin, Scott, too!

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital