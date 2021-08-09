Faye Winter Apologises For Explosive Row In The Villa

9 August 2021, 10:49

Faye Winter said sorry for 'blowing up' on Love Island
Faye Winter said sorry for 'blowing up' on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Faye Winter has said sorry for “blowing up” at her Love Island castmates.

Love Island reached a new level of tense last week when Faye Winter lashed out at partner Teddy Soares as well as Dale Mehmet and Matt MacNaab.

She’s since apologised for her outburst, but viewers are yet to see her apologise to Teddy himself.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including The New Arrivals

Sat on the day beds the day after her tirade, Faye told Chloe Burrows and Millie Court about her feelings, in an exclusive clip on Aftersun.

She told them: "I feel bad, I feel like s**t that I blew up the way I did. And I am sorry for what I done and there's no excuse for it, there's no excuse for the way I just flew off the handle.

"But I just want to move forward with it and, you know, hopefully, if anything, it's made me realise what I want and definitely yesterday was just like, well, it just makes you realise if he was stood there and then he went home I would have literally been like that's okay because I'm off too."

Millie replied: "All you can say to Teddy is a genuine apology for that, but he also needs to apologise too."

Faye lost her temper on Friday during ‘movie night’ in the villa, where the islanders where shown clips of each other’s secret admissions and Casa Amor antics.

She was left upset over a clip of Teddy telling Casa Amor bombshell Clarisse Juliette he was sexually attracted to her, saying he “lied” to her when he returned from the other villa.

During a conversation aired on Sunday night Faye told him she wants to continue her experience “alone,” seemingly calling off their romance for good.

