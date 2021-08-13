Love Island Fans Call Jake’s Behaviour 'Uncomfortable' After He Holds Liberty Back From Hugging Kaz

Love Island viewers aren’t happy about Jake Cornish’s actions toward girlfriend Liberty Poole at the moment.

Cracks are starting to show in Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole’s relationship on Love Island, as they continue to clash following the dramatic ‘movie night’ last week.

After Jake was seen in the video clip challenge telling the lads he ‘doesn’t want to rip Lib’s clothes off’ right at the start of the series, things have only continued to go down hill for the couple.

And in Thursday night’s episode fans became suspicious of Jake’s behaviour, after he kept Liberty from hugging best friend Kaz Kamwi when she returned from becoming exclusive with Tyler Cruickshank.

Viewers took to Twitter to say watching Jake hold her back was ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘weird’.

“Jake was f*****g weird for not letting Liberty go and congratulate kaz [sic],” one person tweeted.

Even 2019 contestant Amber Gill agreed, tweeting: “Why did Jake drag Liberty away from the fun of celebrating with Kaz. Potentially the strangest thing I’ve witnessed.”

“Anyone else feel realllly uncomfortable watching Jake isolate Liberty from the group when Kaz came down last night?” Commented a third.

Not Jake making Liberty stay in her place like a dog #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AJMAW7s522 — ✨19/08/19✨ (@shaunaa_leigh97) August 12, 2021

jake not letting liberty celebrate with kaz… wtf?!?!#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XZSOUREm1b — gaya aharon (@gayaaharon) August 12, 2021

Another viewer had a theory Jake is thinking more about the public's perception of him, claiming: “Jake is trying to ride on the wave of public likability for Liberty and Kaz’ friendship. Now Kaz is in a couple, he wants it to be those 4 that are pally pally and hang out so they can become the faves.”

Liberty was later seeing telling Millie Court about the awkward moment, saying it gave her “the ick.”

And in the teaser for Friday night’s episode it seems the couple finally confront each other about the change in their dynamic, with Jake claiming things haven’t been the same since the movie night challenge.

