Why Laura Whitmore Doesn’t Have To Isolate After Returning From The Love Island Villa

11 August 2021, 14:29

Why doesn't Laura Whitmore have to isolate?
Why doesn't Laura Whitmore have to isolate?
Capital FM

By Capital FM

How can Laura Whitmore film both Love Island and Aftersun without isolating the full 10 days? Here's what she had to say!

Laura Whitmore has been set with the hefty task of making appearances in the Majorcan villa as well as filming Love Island: Aftersun back on UK soil – how does she do it?

The new mum has been having a whirlwind summer as the hit dating show made a splash back onto our screens after a year off due to obvious reasons.

Here’s why the presenter isn’t isolating as she jet sets to and from the Love Island villa…

Laura Whitmore has made fewer villa appearances due to the restrictions
Laura Whitmore has made fewer villa appearances due to the restrictions.

Whitmore hasn’t appeared on as many episodes of the show as usual due to the new restrictions in place on travelling in and out of the country .

The UK is currently operating on a traffic light system for travel, as life gets back to normal – Majorca is an amber listed country, meaning that individuals must isolate for 10 days upon returning.

As you can imagine, Laura’s hectic schedule doesn’t lend itself well to a long isolation period every time she hops between filming locations, so what does she do?

In fact, the travel restrictions allow double vaccinated people to forgo the quarantine process and – you guessed it – the star has had both her jabs!

Laura Whitmore has been jetting off to the famous Majorcan villa
Laura Whitmore has been jetting off to the famous Majorcan villa.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to point out their confusion over the quarantining rules, Luara quickly explained that her trips abroad have all been above board!

The 36-year-old presenting powerhouse opened up about her crazy-busy career on Instagram.

She gave her followers a breakdown of her complicated travel antics: "The Balearic Islands were in amber so when I did I had to isolate for five days, I'm not sure everyone knew that. I had to isolate five days on my return."

Laura continued to try and summarise the fickle nature of jetting across the globe in these unprecedented times.

"Then it went green, and now it's amber again, but I'm double vaxxed.”

It may be a “logistical nightmare”, as the Love Island host put it, but this career woman is bossing it!

