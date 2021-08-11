Love Island’s Shannon Singh Confirms She’s Back With Ex Weeks After Villa Exit

Former Love Island contestant Shannon Singh is back with her DJ ex. Picture: Instagram/ITV2

Love Island’s Shannon Singh has decided to give her romance with ex-boyfriend Ben Sterling another go.

The Scottish model was the first Islander to leave the villa during the 2021 series of the dating show and has now confirmed she’s given things another go with Ben, who she split from before heading to Majorca.

Speaking to this tabloid about their reunion came about, she said: "Ben and I bumped into each other a few weeks ago at a festival and we have decided to see where things go."

"Nothing is official but we are really enjoying each other's company right now and not putting any pressure on things."

Former Love Island contestant Shannon Singh is back with her ex. Picture: @shannonsinghhh/Instagram

This comes just a week after she shared a snap of Ben sleeping to her Instagram Stories, with a caption hinting that they were back on.

She wrote: “Find your happiness folks and make sure you keep it.”

During her time in the villa, Shannon was rumoured to have still been secretly dating the DJ, as fans came up with a theory about why she wasn’t cracking on with other contestants.

Shannon Singh shared a photo of Ben on social media. Picture: @bensterling_dj/Instagram

Shannon Singh confirmed she's reunited with ex Ben Sterling. Picture: @bensterling_dj/Instagram

Shannon and Ben first began dating in 2020 and split in March this year, just a few months before heading to the villa.

She was first coupled up with Aaron Francis during her Love Island journey but failed to find romance on the show, leaving her to be the first contestant to be dumped from the Island.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

