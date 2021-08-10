Love Island Fans Think The Islanders Are Playing A Game: Here's Why

Are the contestants playing a game? Picture: ITV

Here's why fans think the Love Island contestants are being tactical about who they dump from the villa...

The question is on everyone's lips – are the Islander's after love or fame?

Love Island viewers are convinced that some of the cast are playing tactically after a revealing moment from Monday night's episode...

The contestants were tasked with making a tough decision to dump a boy and a girl from the island, here's why their decision got fans talking!

The contestants had to decide who to give the boot. Picture: ITV

On Monday the group were tasked to make a tough call yet again! They had a choice between three girls and three boys that they needed to send of each home.

Abigail Rawlings, Kaz Kamwi and Casa Amor babe Mary Bedford were at risk of being dumped, whilst Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish's Love Island journeys were also on the line.

Fans were shocked that the group opted to give Abigail and Dale the boot.

Dale Mehmet and Abigail Rawlings were dumped from the Island. Picture: ITV

But logically Kaz and Tyler can leave together and Mary and Dale can leave together #LoveIsland — Mandy! (@AkuaMandy_) August 9, 2021

Viewers of the hit dating show were quick to point out that it would make more sense to let couples, Mary and Dale and Kaz and Tyler, leave the show hand-in-hand so they can continue pursuing their connections.

Many fans were disappointed to see that the 'dumping decision' fell into the contestant's hands again when the two love-hopefuls with the fewest public votes could have left the villa....

#LoveIsland

If Mary and Dale really like each other they should leave together pic.twitter.com/j6InXqKi1Y — Biryani (@kahanishuru) August 9, 2021

Why would they leave the decision to the islanders AGAIN makes it too obvious #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) August 8, 2021

Some questioned Mary's decision to remain in the villa when her hottest flame was forced to leave the hit show.

The electric episode proved yet again that nobody is safe in this game of love!

Do they contestants have their fellow-Islander's best interested at heart? You be the judge.

Love Island continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2

