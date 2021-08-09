Love Island: Faye Reacts To Teddy’s Date With Bombshell Priya

Teddy Soares gets to take his mind off things by going on a date with bombshell Priya in Monday night’s Love Island – and Faye Winter doesn’t look happy.

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares are on the rocks after she blew up over seeing one of his Casa Amor discussions in ‘movie night’ in the villa on Friday, and it doesn’t look like they’re going to patch things up anytime soon.

After Faye told Teddy she wants to continue her Love Island journey alone, he might just have his attention taken elsewhere.

Faye Winter Apologises For Explosive Row In The Villa

Bombshell Priya Gopaldas arrives in the villa alongside fellow newbie Aaron Simpson and they each get to take two islanders on a date.

Teddy is picked for a date by bombshell Priya. Picture: ITV2

Teddy looks like he's enjoying himself on the date with Priya. Picture: ITV2

Priya picks Teddy and Matt MacNaab for her dates, much to Faye’s dismay, but the lettings agent insists to the girls she’s “not stressed” about it.

In the first look from the episode as Teddy and Priya sit down, Faye is seen lying down on the terrace, saying: “If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen innit.

“Not gonna stress about it today, tomorrow, next week, or the week after. Stress gives me wrinkles, wrinkles means I have to get more botox and botox potentially means my face will drop.”

Faye says she's 'not going to stress' about Teddy's date. Picture: ITV2

She also spills in the hideaway: “She seems like someone you want to take home to your mum. I’m not someone you want to take home to your mum.”

Teddy attempted to patch things up with Faye after she lost her temper with him on Friday, but she was left feeling that he’d “lied” to her after the cast were shown a clip of him telling Clarisse Juliette he found her attractive in Casa Amor.

Faye also fell out with Jake Cornish and Dale Mehmet over the clips.

