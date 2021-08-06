Jake Storms Off From Movie Night As More Love Island Casa Amor Antics Are Exposed

By Capital FM

Jake Cornish is seen storming away from the islander’s movie night in scenes from Friday night’s episode.

Love Island fans have been demanding Liberty Poole and her female co-stars are shown Jake Cornish’s conversations from Casa Amor for days, after he encouraged Liam Reardon, Toby Aromolaran and Tyler Cruickshank to make moves on the bombshells.

Each of the lads’ antics led to eventual heartbreak back in the main villa, while Jake returned to girlfriend Liberty.

Amy Day Brands Hugo Hammond ‘Fake’ Moments After Leaving Love Island – After He Called Villa Journey ‘Tragic’

And in the first look from tonight’s episode, he’s seen storming off when the group are shown a clip of Jake saying ‘good lad’ as the boys discuss kissing the new girls.

Faye and Teddy have another fallout on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Jake Cornish looks visibly upset in scenes from Friday's episode. Picture: ITV2

Faye Winter then turns to Jake and says: ‘Good lad? ‘Oh you’re all like sisters to me…’ I hope no one treats your f*****g sister like you’ve treated us then. ‘Cause you’d be f*****g livid, Jake.”

Jake, clearly upset, responds: “So you think it’s all me, yeah?”

Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

He then walks off with Toby, muttering: “Get me out of this f*****g place.”

Faye then has a run-in with Dale Mehmet, who tries to diffuse the situation.

Faye Winter lets rip at the boys in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“He wouldn’t be saying it to his sister’s boyfriend,” she tells him.

Faye ends up walking away from the conversation before having a blowout with partner Teddy Soares, calling him “a two-faced p***k.”

Trying to remain calm, Teddy calls her “an idiot”.

Liberty Poole looks upset in Friday's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

While all this is going down, Lib is seen upset about Jake’s comments he made way back at the start of the series, brutally claiming at the time he “didn’t want to rip her clothes off.”

Jake’s consoling Lib in the clip, but will Teddy and Faye patch things up?

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital