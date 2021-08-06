Jake Storms Off From Movie Night As More Love Island Casa Amor Antics Are Exposed

6 August 2021, 16:56

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jake Cornish is seen storming away from the islander’s movie night in scenes from Friday night’s episode.

Love Island fans have been demanding Liberty Poole and her female co-stars are shown Jake Cornish’s conversations from Casa Amor for days, after he encouraged Liam Reardon, Toby Aromolaran and Tyler Cruickshank to make moves on the bombshells.

Each of the lads’ antics led to eventual heartbreak back in the main villa, while Jake returned to girlfriend Liberty.

Amy Day Brands Hugo Hammond ‘Fake’ Moments After Leaving Love Island – After He Called Villa Journey ‘Tragic’

And in the first look from tonight’s episode, he’s seen storming off when the group are shown a clip of Jake saying ‘good lad’ as the boys discuss kissing the new girls.

Faye and Teddy have another fallout on Love Island
Faye and Teddy have another fallout on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Jake Cornish looks visibly upset in scenes from Friday's episode
Jake Cornish looks visibly upset in scenes from Friday's episode. Picture: ITV2

Faye Winter then turns to Jake and says: ‘Good lad? ‘Oh you’re all like sisters to me…’ I hope no one treats your f*****g sister like you’ve treated us then. ‘Cause you’d be f*****g livid, Jake.”

Jake, clearly upset, responds: “So you think it’s all me, yeah?”

Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global

He then walks off with Toby, muttering: “Get me out of this f*****g place.”

Faye then has a run-in with Dale Mehmet, who tries to diffuse the situation.

Faye Winter lets rip at the boys in Love Island
Faye Winter lets rip at the boys in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

“He wouldn’t be saying it to his sister’s boyfriend,” she tells him.

Faye ends up walking away from the conversation before having a blowout with partner Teddy Soares, calling him “a two-faced p***k.”

Trying to remain calm, Teddy calls her “an idiot”.

Liberty Poole looks upset in Friday's Love Island
Liberty Poole looks upset in Friday's Love Island. Picture: ITV2

While all this is going down, Lib is seen upset about Jake’s comments he made way back at the start of the series, brutally claiming at the time he “didn’t want to rip her clothes off.”

Jake’s consoling Lib in the clip, but will Teddy and Faye patch things up?

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is releasing 'Red – Taylor's Version' in November 2021

‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List,‘Red’ – Taylor's Version': When Taylor Swift's Next Album Is Coming, New Track List, And All The Latest
Harry Styles' latest unseen photo revives his 2017 era

Harry Styles Fans Are Losing It Over This Unseen Photo

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4 Release Date Updates, Trailers, Cast & All The Latest

Kimye fans think Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are back on

Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian To ‘Come Back’ Leaving Fans To Think Kimye Are Back On

What is 'Take My Breath' about?

The Weeknd's 'Take My Breath' Lyrics Explained

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2