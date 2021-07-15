What Is Laura Whitmore’s Net Worth And How Much Is She Paid For Hosting Love Island?

15 July 2021, 14:17

Laura Whitmore hosts Love Island 2021
Laura Whitmore hosts Love Island 2021. Picture: ITV2
Laura Whitmore is paid a hefty amount for presenting Love Island, but how much is she worth?

Laura Whitmore has become a household name since taking over presenting Love Island, fulfilling the role as well as working as a radio presenter and author.

She also recently had her first baby with husband Iain Stirling.

Love Island 2021 Contestants – Meet The Cast Including All The Bombshells

The 36-year-old is Love Island’s presenter as well as its weekly chat show host on Aftersun, where former contestants and current islanders divulge on the villa goss.

But how much is Laura paid for hosting Love Island, and what is her net worth? Here’s everything you need to know…

Laura Whitmore is paid a hefty amount to host Love Island
Laura Whitmore is paid a hefty amount to host Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How much is Laura Whitmore worth?

Laura Whitmore took over presenting Love Island in 2020
Laura Whitmore took over presenting Love Island in 2020. Picture: ITV2
Laura Whitmore and husband Iain Stirling
Laura Whitmore and husband Iain Stirling. Picture: Iain Stirling/Instagram

Laura has an estimated net worth of £10.7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She’s built up her fortune through numerous presenting gigs ever since winning an MTV Network Europe competition to find the face of MTV News in 2008.

Before Love Island she hosted shows such as Survival of the Fittest, I’m A Celebrity…. Get Me Out of Here Now! And starred on Strictly Come Dancing.

How much is Laura Whitmore paid for Love Island?

Laura is reportedly being paid £600,000 to host Love Island 2021.

As well as starring in the launch episode, Laura will feature at some of the re-couplings, but she mostly appears on our TV screens for Aftersun which is ah hour-long show on Sundays.

