Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

14 January 2019, 11:45

Charlotte Crosby surgery timeline

Check out just how much the former Geordie Shore star has changed over the years thanks to lip fillers, a nose job and more.

It's safe to say Charlotte Crosby is no stranger to the surgeon's table, be it for major cosmetic work like her nose job or just a small tweak in the form of fillers - here's everything the former Geordie Shore has had done in the past couple of years. 

Eyebrow tattoos 

Way before she went under the knife, Charlotte made her first modification to her face in the form of eyebrow tattoos, getting her brows inked on. Even though her eyebrows were fine before, she's definitely shaved off a few minutes from her make up routine by having them already done. 

Before:

 

 

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onMar 18, 2013 at 1:59pm PDT

After:

 

Lip fillers 

One of the most dramatic changes Charlotte has made is to her lips - Char's made no secret of the fact she's plumped up her pout but the before and after, especially of her upper lip, is quite the difference. Her lips are definitely a favourite feature of hers, and it doesn't look like she will be stopping with the fillers anytime soon. 

Before:

 

@georgedengate28 and me having hair of the dog at the BBQ

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onJul 28, 2013 at 10:43am PDT

After: 

 

Nose job 

Although she hid the first few weeks of recovery after her rhinoplasty, Charlotte has been very open about having her nose done - even posting a video on her YouTube channel about the experience. She went from having a bump in her nose to having the tiniest, ski-slope nose following her op and she couldn't wait to show it to her fans once it had healed. 

Before:

After:

 

I'm BACKKKK and I can finally show my nose off BUZZING

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onFeb 10, 2016 at 1:43pm PST

 

Boob job 

Charlotte's previously spoken out about her 'uniboob', also known medically as symmastia, where she didn't have a defined cleavage and her breasts gave the impression of being one.. well, uniboob, rather than two. She went under the knife yet again to have breast implants to make the condition less obvious after trolls called her 'deformed' for her congenital condition. 

Before:

 

 

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onJan 24, 2017 at 1:36am PST

After:

 

