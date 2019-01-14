Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby Surgery Timeline: Before And After Pictures Revealed

Check out just how much the former Geordie Shore star has changed over the years thanks to lip fillers, a nose job and more.

It's safe to say Charlotte Crosby is no stranger to the surgeon's table, be it for major cosmetic work like her nose job or just a small tweak in the form of fillers - here's everything the former Geordie Shore has had done in the past couple of years.

Eyebrow tattoos

Way before she went under the knife, Charlotte made her first modification to her face in the form of eyebrow tattoos, getting her brows inked on. Even though her eyebrows were fine before, she's definitely shaved off a few minutes from her make up routine by having them already done.

Before:

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onMar 18, 2013 at 1:59pm PDT

After:

Lip fillers

One of the most dramatic changes Charlotte has made is to her lips - Char's made no secret of the fact she's plumped up her pout but the before and after, especially of her upper lip, is quite the difference. Her lips are definitely a favourite feature of hers, and it doesn't look like she will be stopping with the fillers anytime soon.

Before:

After:

Nose job

Although she hid the first few weeks of recovery after her rhinoplasty, Charlotte has been very open about having her nose done - even posting a video on her YouTube channel about the experience. She went from having a bump in her nose to having the tiniest, ski-slope nose following her op and she couldn't wait to show it to her fans once it had healed.

Before:

After:

Boob job

Charlotte's previously spoken out about her 'uniboob', also known medically as symmastia, where she didn't have a defined cleavage and her breasts gave the impression of being one.. well, uniboob, rather than two. She went under the knife yet again to have breast implants to make the condition less obvious after trolls called her 'deformed' for her congenital condition.

Before:

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onJan 24, 2017 at 1:36am PST

After:

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) onJan 10, 2018 at 11:05am PST

