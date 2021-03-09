The Celebrity Circle: Who's Playing As Who? Your Guide To The Series

The Circle is back with a celebrity line-up. Picture: Channel 4

The Celebrity Circle sees a bunch of reality stars, including Saffron Barker and Sam Thompson, either cat-fishing each other or trying to prove they’re staying true to their identities.

The Circle is back with its first ever celebrity edition, including stars such as Pete Wicks, Charlotte Crosby and Baga Chipz.

When Does The Celebrity Circle Start 2021?

The competition tests celebrities on their social media game, allowing them to catfish and play as other people in order to win the prize for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Celebrity Circle line-up 2021. Picture: Channel 4

Baga Chipz is playing as Kim Woodburn on The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Getty

Any celeb whose moves in the private messages and group chats spark doubt among the other contestants risks being blocked from the game and their identities being revealed.

But who is playing as themselves and who is playing as other celebrities on The Celebrity Circle? Here’s what you need to know…

Lady Leshurr is playing The Celebrity Circle as Big Narstie. Picture: Getty

Saffron Barker is playing as herself on The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Getty

Who’s playing as who on The Celebrity Circle?

- Baga Chipz is playing as Kim Woodburn

- Denise van Outen is playing as herself

- Duncan James is playing as himself

- Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha are playing as Gemma Collins

- Lady Leshurr is playing as Big Narstie

- Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom are playing as Will.i.am

- Saffron Barker is playing as herself

- Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are playing as Rachel Riley

The Celebrity Circle starts Tuesday 8 March on Channel 4.

