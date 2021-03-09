The Celebrity Circle: Who's Playing As Who? Your Guide To The Series
9 March 2021, 17:06
The Celebrity Circle sees a bunch of reality stars, including Saffron Barker and Sam Thompson, either cat-fishing each other or trying to prove they’re staying true to their identities.
The Circle is back with its first ever celebrity edition, including stars such as Pete Wicks, Charlotte Crosby and Baga Chipz.
When Does The Celebrity Circle Start 2021?
The competition tests celebrities on their social media game, allowing them to catfish and play as other people in order to win the prize for Stand Up to Cancer.
Any celeb whose moves in the private messages and group chats spark doubt among the other contestants risks being blocked from the game and their identities being revealed.
But who is playing as themselves and who is playing as other celebrities on The Celebrity Circle? Here’s what you need to know…
Who’s playing as who on The Celebrity Circle?
- Baga Chipz is playing as Kim Woodburn
- Denise van Outen is playing as herself
- Duncan James is playing as himself
- Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha are playing as Gemma Collins
- Lady Leshurr is playing as Big Narstie
- Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom are playing as Will.i.am
- Saffron Barker is playing as herself
- Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are playing as Rachel Riley
The Celebrity Circle starts Tuesday 8 March on Channel 4.
> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital