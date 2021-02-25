When Does The Celebrity Circle Start 2021?

25 February 2021, 17:23

The Celebrity Circle is back on Channel 4
The Celebrity Circle is back on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

The 2021 series of The Celebrity Circle starts soon on Channel 4 – here's when it will air on TV...

By Kathryn Knight

The Circle is back and this time it’s for Stand Up to Cancer with a celebrity edition including Baga Chipz, Sam Thompson, Pete Wicks and more on the line-up.

The most ideal TV series for these isolated times, The Celebrity Circle starts in a matter of days for a brand new season of cat-fishing.

Besties Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are taking on The Celebrity Circle
Besties Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks are taking on The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

When Does the Celebrity Circle start?

Channel 4’s new series of The Celebrity Circle starts on Tuesday 9 March on Channel 4.

The show will air before the brand new series of The Circle, with non-celebrity players aiming to catfish their way to a prize of thousands.

For the celebrity edition, the stars will be playing to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Saffron Barker is on The Celebrity Circle line-up 2021
Saffron Barker is on The Celebrity Circle line-up 2021. Picture: Channel 4

What is the Celebrity Circle?

The Circle sees each contestant move into a flat of their own, having not ever met the people they’re playing against.

Instead, the contestants – in this case, celebrities – communicate via a specially designed social media platform, made for the series only.

Each person can choose to be themselves or create a completely false identity, tricking their co-stars into believing they’re genuine.

The only chance to see another contestant is when they’re voted out of the game.

At the end of the series the most popular player, the one with the most likes, has the chance to win the £100k prize.

