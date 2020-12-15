The Celebrity Circle Line-Up Confirmed For New 2021 Series

The Circle's celebrity version has a star-studded cast for 2021. Picture: Channel 4

The Celebrity Circle has a brand new line-up of TV star contestants, here’s who’s in the cast.

Channel 4 have announced a brand new series of The Circle, a celebrity edition for Stand Up to Cancer including Charlotte Crosby, Sam Thompson, Saffron Barker and more.

The Celebrity Circle will launch in 2021 after the reality show promised to be “bigger than ever” with its star-studded version.

Hosted by Emma Willis, The Circle follows the show’s contestants all residing in a block of flats where they live alone, communicating only via their online profiles, which is basically the premise for the entirety of 2020.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks often work together. Picture: Getty

The contestants can choose whether to be themselves or make up a brand new identity.

Here’s who’s on the cast of The Celebrity Circle 2021…

The Celebrity Circle cast

- Denise Van Outen

- Duncan James

- Saffron Barker

- Rickie Haywood-Williams

- Melvin Odoom

- Nadia Sawalha

- Kaye Adams

- Pete Wicks

- Sam Thompson

- Lady Leshurr

- Baga Chipz

- Charlotte Crosby

Baga Chipz is on the Celebrity Circle line-up. Picture: Getty

It looks like some of the celebrity contestants will be paired up this year too, as besties Pete and Sam are known for frequently working as a duo.

Loose Women co-stars Nadia and Kaye also appear to be taking part as a double act just by their pose on the new cast photo.

A few more celebrities will no doubt join the series at a later stage in the competition to mix things up a bit.

An official start date for the new series of The Celebrity Circle is yet to be announced.

