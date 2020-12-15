The Celebrity Circle Line-Up Confirmed For New 2021 Series

15 December 2020, 11:29

The Circle's celebrity version has a star-studded cast for 2021
The Circle's celebrity version has a star-studded cast for 2021. Picture: Channel 4

The Celebrity Circle has a brand new line-up of TV star contestants, here’s who’s in the cast.

Channel 4 have announced a brand new series of The Circle, a celebrity edition for Stand Up to Cancer including Charlotte Crosby, Sam Thompson, Saffron Barker and more.

The Celebrity Circle will launch in 2021 after the reality show promised to be “bigger than ever” with its star-studded version.

Where Are The Circle Flats? Location Of Channel 4 Show's Apartment Block Revealed

Hosted by Emma Willis, The Circle follows the show’s contestants all residing in a block of flats where they live alone, communicating only via their online profiles, which is basically the premise for the entirety of 2020.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks often work together
Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks often work together. Picture: Getty

The contestants can choose whether to be themselves or make up a brand new identity.

Here’s who’s on the cast of The Celebrity Circle 2021…

The Celebrity Circle cast

- Denise Van Outen

- Duncan James

- Saffron Barker

- Rickie Haywood-Williams

- Melvin Odoom

- Nadia Sawalha

- Kaye Adams

- Pete Wicks

- Sam Thompson

- Lady Leshurr

- Baga Chipz

- Charlotte Crosby

Baga Chipz is on the Celebrity Circle line-up
Baga Chipz is on the Celebrity Circle line-up. Picture: Getty

It looks like some of the celebrity contestants will be paired up this year too, as besties Pete and Sam are known for frequently working as a duo.

Loose Women co-stars Nadia and Kaye also appear to be taking part as a double act just by their pose on the new cast photo.

A few more celebrities will no doubt join the series at a later stage in the competition to mix things up a bit.

An official start date for the new series of The Celebrity Circle is yet to be announced.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Fans want to change their Netflix icons to Ariana Grande, of course

How To Change Your Icon On Netflix To Ariana Grande

Harry Styles has postponed more tour dates for 2021

Harry Styles Postpones More Tour Dates Planned For February And March

Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury are both boxers. But are they related?

Is Tommy Fury Related To Tyson Fury?

Louis Tomlinson has been with Eleanor Calder for two years

Louis Tomlinson And Girlfriend Eleanor Calder: Their Complete Relationship Timeline

Louis Tomlinson

Taylor Swift ruled out a follow-up to 'Folklore' and 'Evermore'

Why Taylor Swift Isn’t Doing A Third Album After ‘Folklore’ And ‘Evermore’

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What is the reason?

Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles

Exclusive
Liam Payne spoke about performing with One Direction at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Liam Payne Reflects On Performing With One Direction At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Exclusive
Jason Derulo spoke about The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Jason Derulo Raves About How "Crazy" #BestOfCapitalJBB Line-Up Is