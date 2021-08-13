Love Island’s Most Memorable Heart Rate Challenge Dances Over The Years

Some of the very best moments from Love Island's heart rate challenge over the years. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

The very best of Love Island’s heart challenge over the years.

Love Island’s heart rate challenge is one of the most popular episodes each year, which comes about just weeks before the final.

The challenge sees the boys and girls go head to head to see which group can raise the other’s heart rates more while they each do a cheeky dance for the other contestants.

Each Islander is always dressed in a raunchy outfit, ready to get hearts racing and to see which team will be crowned the winner of the challenge.

This year, we saw the girls win the challenge after they went above and beyond for their individual performances, including Millie Court, Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi, Mary Bedford and Chloe Burrows.

But there have also been some insanely iconic moments from past years that we can’t ever forget.

Let’s take a look at some of the best moments…

Mary Bedford’s mermaid costume

Arguably the most talked-about moment from Thursday night’s episode was Mary Bedford’s mermaid costume.

While all the girls were dressed in raunchy outfits, Mary’s Little Mermaid fancy dress costume baffled fans, with many confused over her very different outfit choice.

The fan reactions speak for themselves!

Mary Bedford's mermaid costume sparked a reaction from fans on Twitter. Picture: ITV2

Curtis Pritchard’s heart rate challenge dance

Love Island fans have been resurfacing one of the most popular heart race challenges of all time; Curtis Pritchard’s dance from 2019, where he was compared to King Julian from Madagascar.

The professional dancer left quite the impression after performing for the girls in a headdress and a pair of pink hot pants, making it one of the most memorable moments from the heart rate challenge ever!

No dance will ever beat Curtis 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jz7fjdXqAX — Jax Buckland (@JaxBuckland) August 12, 2021

Jake Cornish’s Viking costume

Fan reactions came in quickly after it was Jake’s turn to get hearts racing on Thursday night’s episode.

Jake came in dressed like a Viking with his face covered and even the girls seemed confused about who was in the costume at first!

It wasn’t long before Twitter reactions were full of fans questioning his random costume.

Jake Cornish left Islanders confused over his Viking costume. Picture: ITV2

Mike Boateng’s heart rate challenge

We can’t ever forget winter Love Island contestant Mike Boateng’s take on the heart rate challenge in 2020.

Coming down to the girls in very minimal clothing, Mike strutted his stuff and definitely got pulses raising with his steamy dance.

Mike Boateng gave a Magic Mike performance during the heart rate challenge. Picture: ITV2

