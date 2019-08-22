Chloe Ferry Calls The Police After Huge Row With Ex Sam Gowland At The Home They Share

Chloe Ferry called the police on ex Sam Gowland. Picture: Instagram

Chloe Ferry’s split from Sam Gowland continues to be a very messy process.

Geordie Shore stars Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland split before summer, and briefly reunited before breaking up once again for good – and their separation hasn’t been a smooth one.

When Chloe dropped by the house they own together to pick up some of her belongings, the couple reportedly became embroiled in a huge row which resulted in her calling the police.

The tabloids claim the 23 year old rang the police after Sam “threatened to throw her out for good” after she stopped in to get her belongings.

A source said: “Chloe called the police after going to a house she owns with Sam where they had a row about her turning up.

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland own a house together. Picture: Sam Gowland/Instagram

"They argued and then Sam threatened to throw them out for good. Chloe has a legal right to their house as she owns half of it with Sam.”

The insider added: “She’s sick of his childish behaviour. She went to the house to collect her belongings and Sam went crazy - it’s beyond ridiculous.

"Chloe found his behaviour really upsetting."

She apparently decided to call the police “to see where she stood”, with the source continuing: “[Chloe] is planning on going to a solicitor to work out how to get Sam off the mortgage.”

The 23 year old is reportedly “sick” of her ex boyfriend.

Police confirmed they were called out, saying in a statement on Wednesday: "At 2.10pm today (Wednesday) we received a report of a disturbance at an address in Fairway Lane, North Tyneside.

"Officers are currently in attendance and carrying out the relevant enquiries."

Chloe and Sam have been embroiled in a messy break-up since they split in May.

The reality TV star even accused Love Island’s Amber Davies of sleeping with her man – something Amber and Sam have both profusely denied.

It all kicked off when Amber shared a selfie captioned: “Me looking at my boyfriend who doesn’t yet know he's my boyfriend,” to which Chloe re-tweeted writing: “Aye after you s****ed mine!!”

Amber later shared a series of tweets to clear up the allegations, saying her and Sam have only ever been friends.

