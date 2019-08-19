Megan Barton Hanson And Amber Davies Feud: What Happened Between The Love Island Stars After Chloe Ferry's Savage Tweet

Megan Barton-Hanson took a thinly-veiled swipe at Amber Davies. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson, Amber Davies and Chloe Ferry became embroiled in a social media spat over the weekend.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry both took a swipe at Amber Davies on Twitter and Instagram this weekend, after Chloe alleged Amber had slept with her boyfriend Sam Gowland.

It all kicked off when Amber shared a selfie captioned: “Me looking at my boyfriend who doesn’t yet know he's my boyfriend,” to which Chloe re-tweeted writing: “Aye after you s****ed mine!!”

After seeing the dig on Twitter, Megan took to Instagram to share a cryptic statement about a “snakey b***h".

Wes Nelson’s ex wrote: “Nothing makes my day more than when a snake b**** gets exposed! Imagine moving like that and lying to numerous heartbroken girls that you ain’t s****d their ex!

Chloe Ferry claimed Amber Davies 's*****d' Sam Gowland. Picture: Twitter

Megan Barton-Hanson shared this statement after Chloe Ferry's tweet. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

“I’m all for getting that D but have some respect or just own up to being a heartless little rat.”

Megan was left heartbroken when she discovered her ex Wes had exchanged flirty messages with Amber, something she recently addressed on Celebs Go Dating.

Amber later shared a post on Twitter to clear up the allegations thrown her way about Sam Gowland.

She wrote: “This is the story. A couple of months ago the papers contacted mine and Sam’s [sic] management saying they were running a story we had slept together. We hadn’t, and both parties denied the allegations. A couple of weeks ago Sam replied to one of my Instagram stories and I ignored him after the whole drama.”

Amber added that Sam later messaged her saying he hoped the whole situation “hadn’t ruined our friendship”, calling the claims “ridiculous”.

She then said it was “several months ago” they were contacted by the papers, adding she spoke to Chloe at the time to “reassure her nothing had happened” and that things had been taken out of context.

Meanwhile, Megan and Chloe followed one another on Instagram seemingly in support of each other.

Megan recently opened up about discovering Wes had been messaging Amber on Celebs Go Dating.

Breaking down in tears, she told Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson: "Cracks started to appear [in the relationship]. I thought we had this future, like he spoke to me about kids and marriage and it came on the radio that he was sexting another Love Island contestant.

"He said they weren't sexting they were talking about cuddling but I just felt completely stupid and betrayed."

Earlier this year it was reported Wes had been texting Love Island 2017 winner Amber after she revealed on Capital Breakfast she’d received messages “not right for breakfast radio” during her interview.

During a game of DM chicken in March, Amber said the messages were “just recently”, describing them as “light-hearted flirting, just breaking the ice”.

Megan and Wes called time on their relationship following weeks of speculation surrounding his friendship with Dancing On Ice skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

