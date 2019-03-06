WATCH: Amber Davies Hints A Fellow Love Islander Has Been Sending Her Naughty DMs

Amber Davies read out some of her raunchiest direct messages on Instagram, and let slip that Wes Nelson may have sent her a few cheeky ones...

After spending several weeks in the Love Island villa, Amber Davies revealed that one of the tanned, muscular lads may have been sending her some cheeky DMs on Instagram.

Following Megan Barton Hanson revealing a saucy exchange with Wes Nelson, Amber dodged the question when she was asked if he had been sending her direct messages.

Amber Davies played DM Chicken on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

The reality star played a game of DM Chicken with Roman Kemp, which saw her not only exchange messages with ex, Kem Cetinay, but with an unnamed Love Island boy, too.

"This is getting deep," said Amber as she squirmed at the thought of revealing the dirty message. "I just don't think this is right for breakfast radio."

Roman, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay soon quizzed her on who could have sent the messages, only for her to remain silent after newly-single Wes' name was brought up.

Wes Nelson recently broke up with Love Island girlfriend, Megan Barton Hanson, after there was claims he was interested in his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.