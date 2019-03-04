Megan Barton-Hanson Exposes Wes Nelson’s Explicit Texts On Instagram After Dancing On Ice Star Asks Ex To Perform Explicit Sex Act

4 March 2019, 10:46

Megan Barton-Hanson shared ex Wes Nelson's X-rated messages on Instagram
Megan Barton-Hanson shared ex Wes Nelson's X-rated messages on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson and ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson exchanged a series of heated text messages on Instagram, despite splitting last month over Wes’ Dancing On Ice commitments.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson split in February, seven months after meeting on Love Island last year – but they’re clearly still lusting over one another.

After exchanging a series of flirty text messages, Megan shared their X-rated conversation on Instagram but the passion soon died when she spotted Dancing On Ice star Wes had posted the same selfie he’d sent to her.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Linked To Another Footballer… And Fans Think He Looks Familiar!

In a comment later deleted, Megan revealed Wes had asked her to perform explicit acts during their intimate conversation.

Wes sent Megan a photo of himself topless, writing alongside it: “Extremely annoying that you’re not with me after watching that.”

The model then responded: “Them lips. Miss you telling me that it’s all mine and that I’m a ‘good girl.’”

But Megan was not happy when she noticed Wes had posted the same picture he’d sent to her and captioned it: “Starve your distractions feed your focus”.

Wes Nelson posted the same snap on Instagram that he'd sent to ex Megan
Wes Nelson posted the same snap on Instagram that he'd sent to ex Megan. Picture: Wes Nelson/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Megan said: “Swear this is the exact same picture you sent me? Really starving the distraction.”

The Love Island stars split earlier this year as Wes took part in Dancing On Ice.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Travis Scott has deleted his Instagram account

Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram Amidst Kylie Jenner Cheating Rumours
Zayn Malik tweets he loves Gigi Hadid and deletes it

Zayn Tweets & Deletes He Loves Gigi Hadid Confusing Everyone About Their Relationship Status

Zayn Malik

Jesy Nelson & Chris Hughes are in love!

Love Island’s Chris Hughes Calls Little Mix Star Jesy Nelson His ’Soulmate’ As New Couple Enjoy Hilarious Date Night

Little Mix

Heather Sanders is Kylie Jenner's BFF

Who Is Heather Sanders? Kylie Jenner's Other BFF And Owner Of Sorella Boutique
Louis Tomlinson has teased his new song in global hotspots around the world.

Louis Tomlinson’s Hidden ‘Two Of Us’ Video Clips Around The World – Here’s How You Can Listen

Louis Tomlinson

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson

The Jonas Brothers are back with a new single

When Did The Jonas Brothers Break Up, Are They Triplets And How Old Are Joe, Nick And Kevin?
Taylor Swift has been dropping hints about her new album

Taylor Swift 2019: All The Major Clues Taylor Is Dropping Her New Album Soon

Taylor Swift

The Fab Five are back for Queer Eye series 3

Queer Eye Series 3- Netflix Release Date, Location, Stories & The Fab Five

TV & Film