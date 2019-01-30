Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed

Wes and Megan are no more. Picture: ITV

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson announced their split last week. But what is the reason behind their break-up?

Love Island stars Megan and Wes revealed they had called time on their relationship with a statement following a very public, whirlwind romance at the weekend.

According to reports, their relationship broke down because they ‘moved too quickly’ when they left the villa and they become ‘very intense’.

The pair, who were recently robbed, moved in together pretty much as soon as the ITV show was over and even bought a hamster which they’ve vowed to ‘co-parent’.

But cracks began to show when Wes signed up to star on Dancing On Ice as he apparently became ‘too tired for sex’.

Megan was also very vocal about her dislike for Wes’ dance partner Vanessa Bauer. She claimed the pro skater was ‘disrespectful’ towards her and lashed out at her in a scathing Instagram post shortly after their first performance together. The drama escalated, with Vanessa hitting back and Megan then appeared on Loose Women to set the record straight. But her behaviour only added fuel to rumours that she was jealous of ‘all the time her and Wes were spending together’.

We guess it wasn’t meant to be!

Megan and Wes came third on last summer’s series of Love Island, behind Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, who lasted all of five minutes in the outside world, and Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham who split up last year but are now back together.

