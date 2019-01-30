Why Did Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson Split? Real Reason For Break-Up Revealed

30 January 2019, 11:41

Wes and Megan are no more.
Wes and Megan are no more. Picture: ITV

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson announced their split last week. But what is the reason behind their break-up?

Love Island stars Megan and Wes revealed they had called time on their relationship with a statement following a very public, whirlwind romance at the weekend.

According to reports, their relationship broke down because they ‘moved too quickly’ when they left the villa and they become ‘very intense’.

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance

The pair, who were recently robbed, moved in together pretty much as soon as the ITV show was over and even bought a hamster which they’ve vowed to ‘co-parent’.

But cracks began to show when Wes signed up to star on Dancing On Ice as he apparently became ‘too tired for sex’.

Megan was also very vocal about her dislike for Wes’ dance partner Vanessa Bauer. She claimed the pro skater was ‘disrespectful’ towards her and lashed out at her in a scathing Instagram post shortly after their first performance together. The drama escalated, with Vanessa hitting back and Megan then appeared on Loose Women to set the record straight. But her behaviour only added fuel to rumours that she was jealous of ‘all the time her and Wes were spending together’.

We guess it wasn’t meant to be!

Megan and Wes came third on last summer’s series of Love Island, behind Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, who lasted all of five minutes in the outside world, and Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham who split up last year but are now back together.

You can read about which Love Island couples are still going strong, here.

Latest Love Island News

Wes Nelson's suffered a bad fall during Dancing On Ice rehearsals

Wes Nelson's 'Praying' His Dancing On Ice Injury Doesn't Jeopardise His Performance
Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have officially unfollowed each other after a shock break-up

Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Unfollow Each Other On Instagram After Calling It Quits
Megan Barton Hanson's had the worst week of her life since split

Megan Barton Hanson's Had The 'Worst Week Of Her Life' After Split From Wes Nelson
Megan and Wes only moved in to the flat in October.

Megan Barton-Hanson & Wes Nelson’s London Flat Robbed By Thieves
Wes Nelson's scared Megan Barton Hanson will confront his skating partner

Wes Nelson 'Terrified' Megan Barton Hanson Will Confront Vanessa Backstage At Dancing On Ice

More Movies & TV News

Gemma Collins denied she faked her fall.

Gemma Collins Denies Faking Her Dancing On Ice Fall And Says She Could Have “Smashed Out” Her Teeth
Logan Paul stars alongside other Youtubers in disaster movie 'Airplane Mode'

Airplane Mode Trailer: Logan Paul Stars Alongside Famous YouTubers In Disaster Movie
Vick Hope will be presenting this year's Shipwrecked series.

Shipwrecked 2019: Who Is The Presenter And Voice Over, Vick Hope?
Gemma Collins suffered a dramatic fall on Dancing On Ice.

The Real Reason For Gemma Collins’ Brutal Dancing On Ice Fall Has Been Revealed
Shipwrecked is back on TV screens after a seven year break.

Shipwrecked 2019: When And Where Is Shipwrecked Filmed?