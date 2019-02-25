Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Linked To Another Footballer… And Fans Think He Looks Familiar!

Megan Baton-Hanson has been linked to another footballer, Jaydon Gibbs. Picture: Instagram

Fans have spotted that the Love Island beauty’s rumoured new bae, footballer Jaydon Gibbs, looks pretty similar to her ex, Wes Nelson!

Megan Barton-Hanson’s fans think she’s definitely got a type… after she was rumoured to be linked to footballer Jaydon Gibbs this week.

Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

Megan split with her Love Island beau Wes Nelson after she got jealous of him spending so much time with his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer, and has since been linked to some lookalike men.

She was first claimed to be exchanging flirty texts with a newly single Dele Alli, before being said to hit it off with Jaydon – and both bear a bit of a resemblance to Wes.

A source told the tabloids, “Megan is enjoying a bit of male attention again and felt genuinely excited when Jaydon asked her out — something she hasn't really felt since the break-up with Wes, which left her in pieces.

“Jaydon is a real gent and exactly her type whereas she wasn't that into Dele because she felt he was too soon out of his long-term relationship.

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson before they split. Picture: Instagram

“It's early days and all just fun at the moment, but she's still intrigued to see where this goes.”

Megan appeared to deny the rumours however, after posting a photo of herself rolling her eyes on her Instagram story captioned, “mood when I’m linked with every guy that comes within a metre radius of me”.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Contestants