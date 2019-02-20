Megan Barton-Hanson Is Reportedly Dating Deli Alli Following Wes Nelson Split

Megan Barton-Hanson and Dele Alli are reportedly dating. Picture: Instagram

Spurs footballer Dele Alli has reportedly split with his model girlfriend Ruby Mae after getting the phone number of Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson has swapped numbers with Tottenham football player Dele Alli after the pair met in a club in London over the weekend.

Dele had been dating lingerie model Ruby Mae however a source explained that, "Dele told Ruby it wasn’t working. She’s devastated and fought to stay together but his mind was made up."

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Denied Entry Into Primark By Security

Megan Barton-Hanson has reportedly swapped numbers with Dele Alli. Picture: Instagram

The source added, “It wasn’t long before he started enjoying his new found single status, partying at Tape on Saturday night where he met Megan for the first time.”

Megan Barton-Hanson split from her Love Island beau Wes Nelson last month after ongoing problems with the relationship between him and Dancing On ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

Dele and Megan were reportedly instantly attracted to one another - the source revealed, “Dele was really keen on Megan and went over to introduce himself right away," adding, "There were plenty of other girls in the club including lots of Megan’s co-stars but it was her that caught his eye."

"He called her beautiful and said he wanted to take her out for dinner. Before the night was over they exchanged numbers."

Spurs footballer Dele Alli is now single. Picture: Instagram

Dele Alli's representatives released a statement, “We do not comment on his private life - the only bit of the story that is correct is that he and Ruby split up three weeks ago.”

