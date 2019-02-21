Megan Barton-Hanson Parties With Love Island Co-Star Sam Bird At BRITs Bash

Megan Barton-Hanson was seen with Love Island co-star Sam Bird at a BRITs after party. Picture: Getty

Megan Barton-Hanson and former Love Island co-star Sam Bird reportedly spent all evening together at a BRITs after party.

Megan Barton-Hanson was rumoured to be dating England footballer Dele Ali after her split from Wes Nelson, but at a BRITs after party the Love Island 2018 star was spotted with co-star Sam Bird – who had a short-lived relationship Georgia Steel in the villa.

While they were most likely having a well-needed catch up, the pair apparently spent the evening just the two of them.

Sam Bird previously dated Georgia Steel. Picture: Getty

A source told OK! Online: “Sam and Megan were having a great night out together. They weren’t with any other Love Island stars, it was just the two of them hanging out and drinking.”

Photos also emerged of the duo smoking outside of the venue, looking deep in conversation.

However, later on in the night Sam was papped leaving the party with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 winner Georgia Toffolo.

Sam was the Made In Chelsea star’s personal trainer before he appeared on Love Island last year.

Meanwhile, Megan was linked to football player Dele Alli but has since quashed any hope for romance between them.

According to the Standard Online the blonde bombshell “doesn’t want anything serious” and that they’ve simply exchanged texts.

