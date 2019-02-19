Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Has Been In “Relentless Pursuit” Of Wes Nelson Since He Became Single

Vanessa Bauer apparently asked to change hotels to be closer to Wes Nelson. Picture: Instagram

The professional skater has apparently asked to be moved into the same hotel as the former Love Island star after his split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

It looks like Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer may have her sights set on Wes Nelson after all, if new rumours are to be believed…

Sources have claimed that she has been in “relentless pursuit” of the former Love Island star, even asking to move into the same hotel he is staying in since he split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

A source told the tabloids that Vanessa’s behaviour has annoyed the other professional skaters, revealing, “The skaters stay in a different hotel than the celebrities and Vanessa asked if she could be moved to be closer to Wes.

"It's annoyed the others as she's not hiding her feelings for Wes. Backstage it's very clear she fancies the pants off him."

However, it looks like Vanessa will remain in her own hotel – and the source claims the feeling are very much one-sided.

They added, “Wes doesn't fancy her all, they will never be together. Wes is an intelligent bloke and Vanessa is gorgeous, but he just doesn't look at her like that."

Wes also previously told the tabloids he has no feelings for Vanesa, explaining, “There is no chemistry with Vanessa, everyone here knows that, but on the ice there has to be some kind of bond in terms of your dancing, not off the ice."

Megan and Wes had decided to split up six months after getting together in the Love Island villa after they struggled to cope with her jealousy over Wes spending so much time with Vanessa due to training.

