Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Has Been In “Relentless Pursuit” Of Wes Nelson Since He Became Single

19 February 2019, 10:11

Vanessa Bauer apparently asked to change hotels to be closer to Wes Nelson.
Vanessa Bauer apparently asked to change hotels to be closer to Wes Nelson. Picture: Instagram

The professional skater has apparently asked to be moved into the same hotel as the former Love Island star after his split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

It looks like Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer may have her sights set on Wes Nelson after all, if new rumours are to be believed…

Sources have claimed that she has been in “relentless pursuit” of the former Love Island star, even asking to move into the same hotel he is staying in since he split from Megan Barton-Hanson.

Love Island’s Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split

A source told the tabloids that Vanessa’s behaviour has annoyed the other professional skaters, revealing, “The skaters stay in a different hotel than the celebrities and Vanessa asked if she could be moved to be closer to Wes.

"It's annoyed the others as she's not hiding her feelings for Wes. Backstage it's very clear she fancies the pants off him."

However, it looks like Vanessa will remain in her own hotel – and the source claims the feeling are very much one-sided.

They added, “Wes doesn't fancy her all, they will never be together. Wes is an intelligent bloke and Vanessa is gorgeous, but he just doesn't look at her like that."

Wes also previously told the tabloids he has no feelings for Vanesa, explaining, “There is no chemistry with Vanessa, everyone here knows that, but on the ice there has to be some kind of bond in terms of your dancing, not off the ice."

Megan and Wes had decided to split up six months after getting together in the Love Island villa after they struggled to cope with her jealousy over Wes spending so much time with Vanessa due to training.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Stars

Latest Love Island News

Megan Barton-Hanson was stopped from going into Primark

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Denied Entry Into Primark By Security
Malin Andersson revealed she was admitted to hospital.

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Rushed To Hospital Weeks After Her Baby Daughter Tragically Died
Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star
Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hansonlhave some similarities

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Fans Think She Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian
Kady McDermott got into a war of words with Maria Fowler over a 'copied' Instagram account.

Kady McDermott Issues Lengthy Statement Apologising To Maria Fowler For Calling Her Daughter ‘Vile’

More Movies & TV News

Gurki had an unfortunate date, involving "culture clash"

WATCH: Netflix's Dating Around Features History's Most Awkward Date As Cultures Clash
Emma Watson & Tom Felton's skate together on Venice Beach boulevard

Emma Watson & Tom Felton's Throwback Skating Video Reignites Dating Rumours
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists trailer is here and has some familiar faces

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists - Cast, Trailer And UK Release Date Revealed
People are divided over After movie and Harry Styles's involvement

After Movie: Why Some Fans Aren't Here For The 'Harry Styles Inspired' Film
Will Riverdale be removed from Netflix?

Is Riverdale Leaving Netflix? Fans Concerned After There Was No Episode Released Last Week