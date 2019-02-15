Love Island’s Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split

Adam Collard is said to have spent the night with two women in a hotel before splitting from Zara McDermott. Picture: Instagram

New sources say the Love Island star spent the night at a hotel with two women before he dumped Zara by text message.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott’s break up might have been sudden but new sources claim he spent the night with two other women before he split up with her over text message.

The couple were together for seven months after meeting on Love Island, and he even walked out of the show to be with her after she was voted off the show.

Zara was said to be furious after seeing the paparazzi photos of Adam linking arms with a mystery brunette during a night out with fellow Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird, before going back to a hotel with the women.

A source told the tabloids, “Understandably, Zara was angry and upset at Adam for staying over with two women he met on a drunken night out with Sam and Jack. She had it out with him and said it was completely disrespectful.

"He argued that nothing had happened but it was stupid of him to get into that situation. They had a string of arguments over the next few days, but agreed to move on from his mistake.

"But over the weekend Adam was pictured with a girl on his arm at the end of a night out. Zara then got a text from Adam saying that he was ending things because the relationship wasn’t working.

"She’s been left shocked and devastated by how he’s acted. It’s not the Adam she knew."

Yikes, sounds like Adam has a bit of explaining to do…

