Love Island’s Adam Collard “Spent The Night In A Hotel With Two Women” Before Zara McDermott Split

15 February 2019, 10:11

Adam Collard is said to have spent the night with two women in a hotel before splitting from Zara McDermott.
Adam Collard is said to have spent the night with two women in a hotel before splitting from Zara McDermott. Picture: Instagram

New sources say the Love Island star spent the night at a hotel with two women before he dumped Zara by text message.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott’s break up might have been sudden but new sources claim he spent the night with two other women before he split up with her over text message.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Sobs & Says Wes Nelson Was ‘The One’ In Video

The couple were together for seven months after meeting on Love Island, and he even walked out of the show to be with her after she was voted off the show.

Zara was said to be furious after seeing the paparazzi photos of Adam linking arms with a mystery brunette during a night out with fellow Love Island stars Jack Fincham and Sam Bird, before going back to a hotel with the women.

A source told the tabloids, “Understandably, Zara was angry and upset at Adam for staying over with two women he met on a drunken night out with Sam and Jack. She had it out with him and said it was completely disrespectful.

"He argued that nothing had happened but it was stupid of him to get into that situation. They had a string of arguments over the next few days, but agreed to move on from his mistake.

"But over the weekend Adam was pictured with a girl on his arm at the end of a night out. Zara then got a text from Adam saying that he was ending things because the relationship wasn’t working.

"She’s been left shocked and devastated by how he’s acted. It’s not the Adam she knew."

Yikes, sounds like Adam has a bit of explaining to do…

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On The Love Island Stars

Latest Love Island News

Maria Fowler is urging people to stop trolling Kady McDermott

Maria Fowler And Kady McDermott End Bitter Feud As TOWIE Star Begs Fans To Stop Trolling Love Island Star
Fans think Khloe Kardashian and Megan Barton-Hansonlhave some similarities

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson Fans Think She Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian
Kady McDermott got into a war of words with Maria Fowler over a 'copied' Instagram account.

Kady McDermott Issues Lengthy Statement Apologising To Maria Fowler For Calling Her Daughter ‘Vile’
Maria Fowler and Kady McDermott have become embroiled in a spat

Love Island's Kady McDermott Apologises For Calling TOWIE Star Maria Fowler’s Daughter ‘VILE’
Wes Nelson admits Dancing On Ice caused end of her relationship

WATCH: Wes Nelson Admits Dancing On Ice Caused Split From Megan Barton Hanson

More Movies & TV News

Jacob Elordi and Joey King unfollow one another on Instagram

Joey King And Jacob Elordi Split: The Kissing Booth Stars Have Reportedly Broken Up
Sex Education star Emma Mackey's all loved up with beau Dan Whitlam

Who Is Sex Education's Emma Mackey’s Boyfriend Dan Whitlam? Meet The Actor Dating The Star of Netflix’s Hit Series
Lili Reinhart gushes about boyfriend Cole Sprouse on Instragram

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart's Valentine's Message To Cole Sprouse Has Us Sobbing
Ja Rule teased his plans to create a new musical festival, like Fyre Festival

Ja Rule Reveals His Plans For Fyre Festival 2

The Kissing Booth is returning to Netflix

The Kissing Booth 2: Netflix Confirm Hit Film Is Getting A Sequel