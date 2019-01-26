Megan Barton Hanson And Wes Nelson Announce Their Split Via Lengthy Instagram Statement

Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson have split, following complications with their relationship. Picture: Getty

Love Island couple, Megan Barton Hanson and Wes Nelson, announced their split in a lengthy statement on social media, after controversy surrounding his Dancing On Ice partner.

Despite Wes Nelson claiming that it was merely a misunderstanding between his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer, and girlfriend, Megan Barton Hansen, the pair have split.

The Love Island couple announced their break-up on Instagram, in a lengthy message on Megan's Story.

She wrote "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have been working hard for well under a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us.

"And we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," continued the reality star.

Megan continued to say that the will always be a family, and that they are "parents first and foremost, to one incredibly wonderful hamster and we ask for his and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

Megan Barton Hanson announced their split in an Instagram Story. Picture: Instagram

After joking about the hamster, Megan continued to say that she will always love Wes and is lucky to call him her best friend. She later shared her support for him and his partner, Vanessa, on Dancing On Ice.

This comes after it was rumoured that Megan was jealous of Vanessa and Wes' relationship on the skating reality show. She called out Vanessa on her Instagram Story, earlier in the month, questioning why she had never been invited to watch them practise, and called her out on breaking up with her boyfriend just as she began skating with Wes.