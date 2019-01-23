Love Island’s Jack Fowler & Josh Denzel Appear To Poke Fun At Wes Nelson & Megan Barton-Hanson’s Relationship

23 January 2019, 13:44

Jack Fowler and Josh Denzel think Wes Nelson is happy… but he could be happier.

Love Island’s Jack Fowler and Josh Denzel have appeared to poke fun at their mate Wes Nelson and his relationship with Megan Barton-Hanson.

Megan made headlines last week when she lashed out at Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer in a scathing Instagram post and accused her of being ‘disrespectful’ towards her.

Love Island 2019: Rumoured Contestant Is Teenage Lottery Winner Jane Park

And now a video is doing the rounds which was posted on Jack’s Instagram story which appears to joke about the situation.

In the footage, he can be heard telling the camera: “Look, we’re just going through old times. Reminiscing. And when this one went to me ‘bro, you’re happy, I know you’re happy, but…”

Josh then chimes in with: “Could you be happier?”

Wes uttered the infamous line “I’m happy, but I could be happier,” several times on last summer’s series of Love Island.

The reality star, who reportedly recently got botox fillers, told Capital the issues between Megan and Vanessa were down to a ‘miscommunication’.

He said: "It wasn't about the jealousy, it was miscommunicated. They have no problem with each other, it's just they were so unsure from either point of view if that makes sense.

"Vanessa always thought that Meg was going to come to training, Megs though Vanessa was going to invite her down to training and both of them were just sat there waiting for one to make a move and the media's made a thing out of it and they've been forced to make a move.

"Now they've spoken, it's been completely concluded and everyone's fine with it."

