Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: Ex-Boyfriend, DOI Feud And Nationality Revealed

Vanessa Bauer has been a Dancing on Ice professional for two years. Picture: PA/Instagram

DOI professional and Wes Nelson’s skating partner has found herself centre of a big ITV feud with Megan Barton-Hanson but who is she? Details revealed.

Dancing on Ice professional Vanessa Bauer is competing on the ice with Wes Nelson on ITV but has found herself centre of a public feud with his girlfriend, Megan Barton-Hanson.

Just 24 hours after their first performance and the DOI pro’s confirmation of her relationship break up - the 22 year old has been been targeted by the Love Island beauty for her attitude.

So who is Vanessa? Who is her ex-boyfriend and where is she from? Details revealed.

Dancing on Ice Viewers Claim Megan Barton-Hanson Looks Like A “Scorned Ex”

Who is Vanessa and what is her nationality?

Vanessa is a professional figure skater, acrobatic and choreographer who has had a full career performing, including on cruise ships.

From Germany, Vanessa is the reigning DOI champion after winning in 2018 with Jake Quickenden.

Who is Vanessa Bauer’s ex-boyfriend?

It wasn’t a good start to the year for Vanessa who confirmed she split from boyfriend, and circus performer, Louis Nathaniel.

They dated for two and a half years before calling it quits.

Wes Nelson is partnered with the professional acrobatic. Picture: PA

Megan Barton-Hanson hit out at Vanessa Bauer on Instagram. Picture: Megan Barton-Hanson/Instagram

Vanessa Bauer and Megan Barton-Hanson feud

Awkward much? Wes’ girlfriend and Love Island partner hit out at the professional on Instagram just hours after their first performance on the ice.

Megan ranted, alongside a pouting selfie, “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night and didn’t even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup go you the headlines you wanted.”