Dancing On Ice Joe-Warren Plant: Age, Girlfriend And Acting Career

Dancing On Ice's Joe-Warren Plant's age, girlfriend and acting career revealed. Picture: Joe-Warren Plant/Instagram

Joe-Warren Plant is starring on Dancing On Ice 2021. But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend and what show is he famous for acting in?

Joe-Warren Plant is the youngest celebrity appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

He is partnered with Vanessa Bauer on this series of the ITV show. But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend and what show is he famous for acting in? Let’s take a look…

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Joe-Warren Plant is the youngest celeb starring on Dancing On Ice 2020. But what's his age, who is his girlfriend and what's he acted in? Picture: Joe-Warren Plant/Instagram

What is Joe-Warren Plant’s age? How old is he?

Joe-Warren Plant is 18 years old!

Who is Joe-Warren Plant’s girlfriend?

Joe-Warren is actually single right now.

He was in a relationship with Nicole Hadlow for three years, who he shared a home with, but the couple called time on their romance in December.

A source told a publication at the time that the break-up was down to him appearing on DOI.

They said: “Nicole felt sidelined and he’s done little to put her mind at ease.”

What show has Joe-Warren Plant acted in?

Joe-Warren is best known for appearing in Emmerdale.

He plays Jacob Gallagher and has done since he was 8 years old.

He was nominated for The British Soap Award for Best Young Actor last year.

> Grab Our App To Keep Up-To-Date With Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice Progress