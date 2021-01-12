Dancing On Ice Joe-Warren Plant: Age, Girlfriend And Acting Career

12 January 2021, 16:27

Dancing On Ice's Joe-Warren Plant's age, girlfriend and acting career revealed.
Dancing On Ice's Joe-Warren Plant's age, girlfriend and acting career revealed. Picture: Joe-Warren Plant/Instagram

Joe-Warren Plant is starring on Dancing On Ice 2021. But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend and what show is he famous for acting in?

Joe-Warren Plant is the youngest celebrity appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

He is partnered with Vanessa Bauer on this series of the ITV show. But what’s his age, who is his girlfriend and what show is he famous for acting in? Let’s take a look…

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Joe-Warren Plant is the youngest celeb starring on Dancing On Ice 2020. But what's his age, who is his girlfriend and what's he acted in?
Joe-Warren Plant is the youngest celeb starring on Dancing On Ice 2020. But what's his age, who is his girlfriend and what's he acted in? Picture: Joe-Warren Plant/Instagram

What is Joe-Warren Plant’s age? How old is he?

Joe-Warren Plant is 18 years old!

Who is Joe-Warren Plant’s girlfriend?

Joe-Warren is actually single right now.

He was in a relationship with Nicole Hadlow for three years, who he shared a home with, but the couple called time on their romance in December.

A source told a publication at the time that the break-up was down to him appearing on DOI.

They said: “Nicole felt sidelined and he’s done little to put her mind at ease.”

What show has Joe-Warren Plant acted in?

Joe-Warren is best known for appearing in Emmerdale.

He plays Jacob Gallagher and has done since he was 8 years old.

He was nominated for The British Soap Award for Best Young Actor last year.

> Grab Our App To Keep Up-To-Date With Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice Progress

More News

See more More News

Vanessa Bauer has been on Dancing on Ice since 2018

Dancing On Ice Vanessa Bauer: From Boyfriend And Age To Nationality – 5 Facts On The Skater
Rebekah Vardy is appearing on Dancing On Ice 2021.

Dancing On Ice Rebekah Vardy: Why She’s Famous, Net Worth And Footballer Husband

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been dating since the summer of 2019

Dua Lipa And Anwar Hadid Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Niall Horan helped JC Stewart write his new single

Niall Horan Helped Rising Star JC Stewart Write His New Single

Tom Walker has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with his 'secret girlfriend'.

Love Island’s Tom Walker Marries ‘Secret Girlfriend’ After 10-Year On-Off Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death