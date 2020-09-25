Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

25 September 2020, 08:29

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up
Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's very own Sonny Jay has become the sixth contestant to join the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

After recently getting engaged, Sonny Jay has even more huge news, as he became the sixth celebrity to be announced for next year's series of Dancing on Ice.

Sonny Jay announced his spot on the skating reality series on Friday, 25 September, whilst chatting to his co-hosts on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

> Listen To Sonny Jay On Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Sonny said "I'm so excited; I don't know how I kept it a secret." He says he starts training next month, and he's really nervous, but still buzzing to join the incredible line-up.

The host was quick to joke that Roman Kemp can stop talking about his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, now that he is on Dancing on Ice.

"The one thing I don't want to do is fall over - not in front of the nation; I don't want to be a meme the next day," said a concerned Sonny.

He joins the likes of actor and singer, Jason Donovan, presenter, Denise van Outen, and his fellow Global star, Myleene Klass on the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2021.

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Sian Welby
Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Sian Welby. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Sonny Jay proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Faith, as the pair set off on a boat alone in Greece.

The pair spent six days in Mykonos, before Sonny got on one knee and proposed to Lauren, who has previously worked with the likes of Craig David.

Writing to his 37.7k Instagram followers, Sonny Jay said "SHE SAID YES ❤️❤️ Couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. [Lauren Faith I love you so much xx"

On April 17, Sonny and Lauren celebrated their anniversary; three years after Sonny Jay "turned up to [Lauren's] house with a bunch of flowers asking you to be mine."

In old Instagram captions, Sonny has celebrated all that they've accomplished in the past, and has said "Thank you for being the best support I could ever ask for!"

> Grab Our App To Keep Up-To-Date With Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice Progress

More News

See more More News

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Career, Social Media And Age Revealed

Features

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are parents to a baby girl

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid, The Ultimate Power Couple

Little Mix have made a staggering amount of money.

Little Mix ‘Have Made £28.5 Million’ Since Winning The X Factor

Little Mix have amassed an incredible fortune

How Much Are Little Mix Worth? Net Worth Of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, And Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Little Mix

Zayn wants to introduce his daughter to Harry Potter

Zayn Wants To Introduce His Baby Daughter To The World Of Harry Potter

James Arthur has been writing music for his new album over the last 'couple of months'.

James Arthur's Next Album Is On The Way And Fans Will Be ‘Surprised’ By New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private