Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up. Picture: Capital

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp's very own Sonny Jay has become the sixth contestant to join the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up.

After recently getting engaged, Sonny Jay has even more huge news, as he became the sixth celebrity to be announced for next year's series of Dancing on Ice.

Sonny Jay announced his spot on the skating reality series on Friday, 25 September, whilst chatting to his co-hosts on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Sonny said "I'm so excited; I don't know how I kept it a secret." He says he starts training next month, and he's really nervous, but still buzzing to join the incredible line-up.

The host was quick to joke that Roman Kemp can stop talking about his stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, now that he is on Dancing on Ice.

"The one thing I don't want to do is fall over - not in front of the nation; I don't want to be a meme the next day," said a concerned Sonny.

He joins the likes of actor and singer, Jason Donovan, presenter, Denise van Outen, and his fellow Global star, Myleene Klass on the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2021.

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp and Sian Welby. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Sonny Jay proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Faith, as the pair set off on a boat alone in Greece.

The pair spent six days in Mykonos, before Sonny got on one knee and proposed to Lauren, who has previously worked with the likes of Craig David.

Writing to his 37.7k Instagram followers, Sonny Jay said "SHE SAID YES ❤️❤️ Couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. [Lauren Faith I love you so much xx"

On April 17, Sonny and Lauren celebrated their anniversary; three years after Sonny Jay "turned up to [Lauren's] house with a bunch of flowers asking you to be mine."

In old Instagram captions, Sonny has celebrated all that they've accomplished in the past, and has said "Thank you for being the best support I could ever ask for!"

