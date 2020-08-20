Sonny Jay Gets Engaged To Girlfriend, Lauren Faith

20 August 2020, 16:24

Sonny Jay proposed to girlfriend, Lauren Faith
Sonny Jay proposed to girlfriend, Lauren Faith. Picture: Instagram

Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Lauren Faith, as the pair holidayed in Greece.

Sonny Jay, who you know and love from Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, has proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Faith, as the pair set off on a boat alone in Greece.

The pair spent six days in Mykonos, before Sonny got on one knee and proposed to Lauren, who has previously worked with the likes of Craig David.

Writing to his 37.7k Instagram followers, Sonny Jay said "SHE SAID YES ❤️❤️ Couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. [Lauren Faith I love you so much xx"

While we had to live vicariously through Sonny's Instagram Stories (as we sat and wrote this article, in fact), the presenter could be seen partying with Roman Kemp and even... Salt Bae.

On April 17, Sonny and Lauren celebrated their anniversary; three years after Sonny Jay "turned up to [Lauren's] house with a bunch of flowers asking you to be mine."

In old Instagram captions, Sonny has celebrated all that they've accomplished in the past, and has said "Thank you for being the best support I could ever ask for!"

