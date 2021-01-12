How Has Dancing On Ice Been Able To Film During Covid-19?

Dancing on Ice returns for 2021 with a stellar line-up. Picture: ITV

Dancing on Ice is back on ITV with a whole new cast of celebrities, but how is the series able to film during the coronavirus pandemic?

Dancing on Ice will see the likes of Billie Faiers, Myleene Klass, Jason Donovan and Capital’s very own Sonny Jay get their skates one for another winter of one of the best reality competitions on TV.

The ITV series is going ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic, to give viewers the escapism we all so need right now.

Dancing On Ice Joe-Warren Plant: Age, Girlfriend And Acting Career

But how is Dancing on Ice going ahead in a Covid-safe way?

The Dancing on Ice production team have prepared for the series to go ahead as usual, but this time there will be a number of coronavirus safety measures in place.

Capital's Sonny Jay is taking on Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Changes have been made to the set so the cast and crew can work safely and maintain social distancing the whole time.

Where the judges, Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill used to sit side by side they will now be separated with perspex screens between them.

In a similar format to Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice has also removed its live audience and the fellow celebrities and skaters will watch from the rink-side instead.

The Dancing on Ice judges will have perspex screens between them this year. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will return to host Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

To keep the celebs and their professional skaters safe, they formed bubbles with each other and their own coach way back in October.

Each of the bubbles was given access to their own ice rink to keep them all separate.

Denise Van Outen went as far as inviting skating partner Matt Evers to move in with her, her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, and her daughter Betsy so they could isolate safely together.

> Grab Our App To Keep Up To Date With Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice Progress