Dancing On Ice Jason Donovan: Partner, Net Worth & Children

12 January 2021, 17:19

Inside Jason Donovan's life, net worth and children
Inside Jason Donovan's life, net worth and children. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @jdonofficial

Jason Donovan has got his skates on ready to compete in 2021's 'Dancing On Ice'- so, lets delve into the life of the

Dancing On Ice returns for 2021 and aside from our very own Sonny Jay competing- of the star's competing is none other than showbiz royalty, Jason Donovan.

Jason

Dancing On Ice: What Is The Golden Ticket & How Does It Work?

The 'Dancing On Ice' judges are returning from last year
The 'Dancing On Ice' judges are returning from last year. Picture: ITV/ Dancing On Ice

How old is Jason Donovan?

Jason, who has been our screens for years, is 52-years-old, having been born 1 June 1968.

He began his career at the age of 20 in 1988 when he was cast in Neighbours, meaning his career has spanned more than thirty years.

Clearly, Jason is showing no sign of stopping anytime soon taking on the physically gruelling competition!

Here he is taking to the ice, practicing with his partner, Alexandra Schauman.

What is Jason Donovan's net worth?

Thanks to a decades long career in showbiz that carries on much into the present, Jason is reported to have a net worth of around £7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

From finding fame in Neighbours along with Kylie Minogue, to launching a successful music career, Jason has also taken on many reality shows including I'm A Celebrity in 2006 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Jason Donovan's family life and children

Jason is married to Angela Malloch has three kids Jemma and Zac who are young adults and Molly Donovan who is relatively young.

Jason and Angela tied the knot in 2008 but were together for many years before this.

We're sure they'll all be cheering their superstar dad/husband on all the way!

What is Jason Donovan's Instagram handle?

If seeing Jason on your telly screen every weekend isn't enough Jason for you, you can head to @jdonofficial to catch up with him on Instagram where he has just under a million followers.

