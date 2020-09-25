Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Career, Social Media And Age Revealed

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

With Sonny Jay joining the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, you need to get to know everything about the Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp co-host.

Capital presenter, Sonny Jay, has been waking up the nation with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp from 6AM every weekday, but now he's swapping the headphones for head-bangers, as you are set to spot him in sequins on Dancing on Ice.

We're taking a look at all the important facts you need to know about who Sonny is, from his social media to his Britain's Got Talent beginnings.

Here's everything you need to know: