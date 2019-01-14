Megan Barton-Hanson Calls Out Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Over “Tactical Breakup”

14 January 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 15:18

Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Vanessa Bauer on Instagram Stories
Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Vanessa Bauer on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson says Vanessa Bauer, Dancing On Ice partner to boyfriend Wes Nelson, wouldn’t even look her in the eye when meeting.

Last night fans suggested Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson looked like a “scorned ex” while watching her beau Wes Nelson perform on Dancing On Ice with professional Vanessa Bauer.

However, the story now unfolds as Megan has now called out the dancer for not only announcing her break up the same day as her first performance with Wes but failing to invite her to any training or even look her in the eye.

The reality star took to Instagram stories to publicly say: “@vanessabauer_skates love that you announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend.”

Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Vanessa Bauer on Instagram Stories
Megan Barton-Hanson calls out Vanessa Bauer on Instagram Stories. Picture: Instagram

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train” she continues, “it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe @wes.nelson”

Speaking of that facial expression, Wes also took to Instagram stories jumping to his boo’s defense saying “Give the damn girl a break, I can assure you she’s fully supportive of me and my career. She’s human and can’t smile for 2 hours in a row”

Wes Nelson is not here for critics slamming Megan.
Wes Nelson is not here for critics slamming Megan. Picture: Instagram

During the Sunday night show, Megan sat in the audience as judge Christopher Dean called Wes and newly single Vanessa Bauer “a lovely looking couple”.

Vanessa announced the split from longtime boyfriend Louis Nathaniel after rumours that he’d become concerned over her closeness with Wes.

Vanessa is yet to respond but we can only imagine how awkward training is going to be.

