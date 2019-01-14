Dancing On Ice Viewers Claim Megan Barton-Hanson Looks Like A “Scorned Ex” While Supporting Boyfriend Wes Nelson

14 January 2019, 10:59

Megan Barton-Hanson supports beau Wes Nelson during Dancing On Ice
Megan Barton-Hanson supports beau Wes Nelson during Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

Megan Barton-Hanson watched boyfriend Wes Nelson and dance partner Vanessa Bauer perform on Dancing On Ice last night.

Dancing On Ice fans have suggested that Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson looked like a “scorned ex” while watching her fellow Islander beau Wes Nelson perform.

During the Sunday night show, Megan sat in the audience to support her boyfriend, however, some fans have pointed out the reality star looked less than impressed by some of the judges' comments.

Judge Christopher Dean commented on what a nice couple Wes and newly single Vanessa Bauer looked saying: "What a lovely looking couple - if you could choose two people on the ice this would be it."

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson To Strip Naked On The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

However, as the camera shot to Megan between Charlotte Crosby and Coleen Nolan, a blank expression is an understatement.

One viewer took to Twitter saying: “Wes might wanna re couple with he dancer on dancing on ice!! Megan is watchin lookin like a scorned ex #DancingOnIce” [sic]

While another wrote: “Megan must be very concerned by how good Wes and Vanessa look as a couple ! #dancingonice”

Wes, who moved in with Megan after they met on last year's series of Love Island, insisted, “It's important you have chemistry but not too much chemistry as I have a girlfriend.”

However, his partner Vanessa recently split from longtime boyfriend Louis Nathaniel after a tabloid reported he’d become concerned over her closeness with Wes.

Despite the show’s apparent ‘relationship curse’ he claims Megan trusts him “100 percent” and isn’t the jealous type.

