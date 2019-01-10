Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson To Strip Naked On The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

Megan Barton-Hanson is set to appear in The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson will appear in a charity edition of ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night in 2019.

Megan will no doubt draw on her past career as a stripper for the show as she follows in the footsteps of celebrities such as Megan McKenna and Michelle Heaton who starred in last year's charity episode.

Megan Barton-Hanson struggled to open up about her stripping past to boyfriend Wes Nelson on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

A source revealed, "Megan is really excited about this show and can't wait to show audiences a different side to her."

They added, "It’s a new challenge but she’s no stranger to stripping off, so she will be showing a few of the other girls some tips and tricks."

No doubt her Love Island lover and Dancing On Ice star Wes Nelson will be keeping a close eye on the show amidst rumours the pair are actually engaged after a couple of cryptic Instagram posts.

Megan recently posted a snap of her stylish new hair-do with her 1.8M Instagram followers where she'd also recently shared a message to her fellow ladies; "I support all women, regardless of the choices they make about what they do with their bodies."

