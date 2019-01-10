Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson To Strip Naked On The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night

10 January 2019, 11:15

Megan Barton-Hanson is set to appear in The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night
Megan Barton-Hanson is set to appear in The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Picture: Instagram

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson will appear in a charity edition of ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night in 2019.

Love Island's Megan Barton-Hanson has signed up to bare all on a charity edition of ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night.

Megan will no doubt draw on her past career as a stripper for the show as she follows in the footsteps of celebrities such as Megan McKenna and Michelle Heaton who starred in last year's charity episode.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Hits Back After Fans Call Her ‘Lazy’ For Promoting Bum Lifting Procedure

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson pose together at the Pride Of Britain Awards
Megan Barton-Hanson struggled to open up about her stripping past to boyfriend Wes Nelson on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

A source revealed, "Megan is really excited about this show and can't wait to show audiences a different side to her."

They added, "It’s a new challenge but she’s no stranger to stripping off, so she will be showing a few of the other girls some tips and tricks."

No doubt her Love Island lover and Dancing On Ice star Wes Nelson will be keeping a close eye on the show amidst rumours the pair are actually engaged after a couple of cryptic Instagram posts.

Megan recently posted a snap of her stylish new hair-do with her 1.8M Instagram followers where she'd also recently shared a message to her fellow ladies; "I support all women, regardless of the choices they make about what they do with their bodies."

> You're A Love Island Fan Huh? Download Our Free App For All Your Contestant Gossip Now!

Latest Love Island News

Cara De La Hoyde reveals she and Olivia Buckland are no longer best friends.

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde “Hasn’t Heard” From Olivia Buckland Following Feud
Malin Andersson asks people to pray for daughter, Consy, born seven weeks early

Love Island's Malin Andersson Says Her Baby Girl 'Isn't Ready To Let Go' In Instagram Post
Chris Hughes revealed his brother has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Love Island’s Chris Hughes’s Brother Has Been Diagnosed With Testicular Cancer
Love Island’s Malin Andersson reaches out to fans for support

Love Island’s Malin Andersson Asks Fans For "Healing And Prayers" For Baby Consy
Jack Fincham didn't recognise Dani Dyer's 'chubby fingers' after engagement prank

WATCH: Jack Fincham Didn't Recognise Dani Dyer's 'Chubby Fingers' In Engagement Prank

More Movies & TV News

Kim Kardashian revealed how she met Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Met Kanye West While Reminiscing On Throwback Outfit
Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby has shared a video of her undergoing laser tattoo removal.

Charlotte Crosby Lasers Off Tattoos Designed By Ex-Boyfriend Stephen Bear
Vicky Pattison hit back at troll who body shamed her latest pap pictures.

WATCH: Vicky Pattison Hits Back At Bodyshamers After Unflattering Holiday Pap Pics
Stephen Bear's brother claims the reality star had a 'fling' with Kylie Jenner when he was in LA

Stephen Bear And Kylie Jenner 'Had A Fling' According To The Ex On The Beach Star's Brother
Netflix’s 'You' and the original book have two different endings.

Netflix’s 'You' Has A Different Ending To The Book And Here's Why