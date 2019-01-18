WATCH: Wes Nelson Reveals That Megan Barton-Hanson And Vanessa Bauer Have Made Amends

The Love Island star claims the issues between his girlfriend and his Dancing On Ice professional partner were due to a “miscommunication”.

If there’s one thing everyone’s been talking about this week it’s the feud between Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer, and Wes has finally spoken out.

Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

Wes stopped by Capital to chat to Roman Kemp, Vick and Sonny about all the #drama that’s been going on this week between his girlfriend and his skating partner.

He revealed that the issues between Megan and Vanessa were down to a “miscommunication”, with Vanessa assuming Megan would come along to training and Megan waiting to be asked.

He revealed, "It wasn't about the jealousy, it was miscommunicated. They have no problem with each other, it's just they were so unsure from either point of view if that makes sense.

"Vanessa always thought that Meg was going to come to training, Megs though Vanessa was going to invite her down to training and both of them were just sat there waiting for one to make a move and the media's made a thing out of it and they've been forced to make a move.

"Now they've spoken, it's been completely concluded and everyone's fine with it."

Earlier this week, Megan had hit out at Vanessa on Instagram, claiming that her break up from her boyfriend was conveniently timed to generate the most headlines around her Dancing on Ice debut with Wes.

Megan Barton-Hanson slammed Wes's skating partner on Instagram,. Picture: Instagram

Wes added that despite the girls now getting on fine, Megan doesn't regret her post. He explained, "The reaction was wild but what she said, she meant.

"She doesn't regret that whatsoever because at the time, that is how she felt. It's part of Megan's persona, she says what she says, she doesn't have a filter but for a good reason - she's very real, she doesn't fake anything and if that's how she feels, that's how she feels. She won't dress it up."

We’re glad these two have made amends for Wes’s sake – from what we’ve seen so far, he could be a VERY good contender for the Dancing On Ice winner’s spot.

You can catch Wes Nelson’s full interview on Capital Breakfast on Tuesday 22nd January.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News