Megan Barton-Hanson Slams Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice Partner For “Lack Of Respect”

Megan Barton-Hanson has slammed Vanessa Bauer once again. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island star is not backtracking on her comments about Dancing On Ice professional skater Vanessa Bauer after claiming she split from her boyfriend on purpose to generate more headlines.

The feud between Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson and Dancing On Ice professional Vanessa Bauer shows no signs of ending any time soon as Megan has slammed the skater for the “lack of respect” she’s shown her.

Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Responds To Megan Barton-Hanson

Vanessa is currently partnered with Megan’s boyfriend, Wes Nelson, and tensions flared after cameras caught Meg looking stony-faced as the couple performed.

She then took to Instagram to slam the pro for making no effort to speak to her or invite her to watch them train for the show.

Megan Barton-Hanson quickly deleted this rant from her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

Vanessa hit back with a subtle dig about “#womenempowerment”, but Megan has refused to take back her comments about the skater.

She told the tabloids, “It’s funny or a coincidence that Vanessa’s break-up came out the night they performed, she clearly wanted to get more hype around their performance. She knows the score; she did the show last year. She’s 22-years-old.

"She knows questions are going to be asked about her and Wes and me being worried about them spending time together. Every woman will tell you it’s not ideal to have your boyfriend spending 12 hours a day with another woman – a little introduction from Vanessa would have gone a long way.

“Dancing on Ice is very romantic and all about looking into each other’s eyes and parading around on the ice and being loved up together – it’s not easy to watch.

"Wes is my main priority, I love him. I am so passionate about him but it is going to be difficult now. I want to back him, but I don’t want to feel awkward.”

Megan may have deleted her Instagram rant pretty sharpish but she has no regrets about calling Vanessa out, explaining, “I’m not going to backtrack. I was riled up, I let my passion and anger get the better of me but there’s no manual.

“I don’t want to be a possessive girlfriend. I want her to reach out to me. I’ve had no communication with her for the past three months. I’m not jealous; it is just a lack of respect. I was pushed over the edge.

“It has always been a trait of mine to be brutally honest. I’m only human and there’s only so much I can put up with when I’ve sat there and supported them but I get picked apart. I can’t win. It wasn’t professional or classy but I am only human."

Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson have been dating since meeting in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

She added, “Girl to girl, if you’re spending that much time with someone’s boyfriend you would reach out to them and say ‘hi,’ you would introduce yourself.

“But never once, even last week when I said good luck to them both on Instagram she didn’t message me. She’s never messaged me. When we finally met on Sunday night it was very quick and awkward – it felt forced.

“She claims to be a strong woman and that she empowers women but she’s shown me zero respect.

“If you’re going to preach empowerment then surely she would have held the olive branch out and introduce herself to me instead of pretending that I don’t exist?”

Yikes. It doesn’t look like these two are going to be mates anytime soon…

