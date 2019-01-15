Dancing On Ice’s Vanessa Bauer Responds To Megan Barton-Hanson

15 January 2019, 11:06 | Updated: 15 January 2019, 12:13

Vanessa Bauer has responded to Megan Barton-Hanson's comments.
Vanessa Bauer has responded to Megan Barton-Hanson's comments. Picture: instagram

Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer has hit back at Megan Barton-Hanson on Instagram.

Vanessa Bauer has responded to Love Island star Megan Barton-Hanson.

It all kicked off when Megan lashed out at the pro skater in an Instagram post. The model, who recently signed up for ITV's The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night, accused her of announcing her break-up with her boyfriend, Louis Nathaniel, on the first night of her performance with Wes to get ‘headlines’.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Hits Back After Fans Call Her ‘Lazy’ For Promoting Bum Lifting Procedure

Vanessa has now shared two photographs of herself performing on the ice, alongside the caption: “Because whenever I’m on the ice everything is good again. I’m so grateful for yesterday’s voting window number.

“There is nothing in the world I am more passionate about and that makes me happier than figure skating!

“Last nights number was an absolute dream. I can’t thank everybody enough for all the love and support  #strongwoman#DancingOnIce #womenempowerment."

Vanessa found herself at the centre of the major beef with Wes Nelson’s girlfriend on Monday.

Megan, who was accused of looking like a 'scorned ex' in the audience of DOI, lashed out at her, writing: “@vanessabauer_skates love that you announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train” she continues, “it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL. Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe @wes.nelson.”

So.much.drama!

