Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson Hits Back After Fans Call Her ‘Lazy’ For Promoting Bum Lifting Procedure

Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at trolls who criticised her latest treatment. Picture: Instagram

The Love Island contestant posted a photo showing her getting the cellulite reducing treatment but was slammed by her followers.

Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson has hit back after fans called her ‘lazy’ for promoting weightloss and toning treatments instead of working out.

You Won’t Believe How Little The Cast Are Earning For Love Island: The Christmas Reunion

Megan posted a photo of her getting a cellulite-reducing treatment on her bum and thighs, captioned, “Back with @shanecooperuk Getting Red Carpet ready. I’ve had my bespoke head to toe treatment for my body and face.

“Love that they non-surgical and help with cellulite reduction & body contouring without having to spend hours in the gym!! I’m the most lazy person so for me this is heaven, toning whilst watching tv.”

A fan commented, “Great platform to inspire women yet you promote laziness, good job” to which she replied, “I have one life, I’m not spending half of it in the gym eating broccoli my friend”.

To be fair, she kind of has a point about there being way more fun things to do than the gym, but getting fit isn’t just about having the perfect peachy backside.

Megan’s never shied away from talking about her multiple cosmetic enhancements so we're sure she won't let a couple of trolls get to her.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Reality News